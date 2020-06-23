GUEST EDITORIAL

By Rod Slyhoff

Even in these difficult times, we must do what we can to preserve and protect our elections. And that means all parts of the process.

Recent decisions by Gov. Jared Polis have me worried that we aren’t prioritizing this critical piece of our democracy as we head into November.

In May, Gov. Polis elected to issue an executive order suspending long-standing election laws and allowing groups to collect signatures required to place an issue on the ballot electronically and by mail, in addition to the in-person signature gathering that has always been done.

He did this over the protest of groups from across the state that he was overreaching in this authority and doing so at the risk of replacing one perceived problem with multiple real problems.

First, the governor’s action was in direct opposition to the Colorado Constitution, which lays out the way individuals and organizations can place ideas and issues on the ballot for consideration by voters statewide. This process has worked in the past, and the evidence suggests it is working again this year.

Two initiatives have already made the ballot. And other campaigns have said publicly that they are actively collecting signatures and expect to make the signature threshold as well.

While I think all of us respect the myriad hard decisions that the governor has had to make in these unprecedented times, this blatant violation of the constitution was unnecessary.

Left out during the governor’s rush to change the way individuals and organizations put issues on the ballot is consideration for how he has tipped the balance against many in our state, who will now see their ability to participate in the process seriously limited or ended all together.

Consider those who live in rural areas and have more limited internet connectivity. How about many older adults who are not comfortable with technology? How about people who are experiencing poverty and have access to none of the technology needed to participate.

Traditionally, many in these groups would have had the chance to participate outside their local grocery store or library, to name just two places most of us have encountered other Coloradans collecting petitions signatures.

Surely, if the grocery store can find ways to safely operate, then signature gathers can do the same.

I’m part of a large, diverse, statewide coalition that represents people from rural, urban, suburban and mountain communities. We represent our state’s smallest businesses to some of our largest employers, and a variety of industries, including agriculture, education, energy, construction and housing.

We shared our concerns with the governor as a united voice and were ignored. We have been forced to support a lawsuit that hopes to reverse the governor’s order and reinstate the constitutional process that has been a cornerstone of our democratic process in Colorado since 1910.

With all the turmoil we are facing as a nation and as at state, it’s imperative that our elections this fall do not meet with controversy and question, whatever the outcome. But allowing small groups of individuals with money and access to technology to easily place their issues on the ballot while other Coloradans are left entirely out of the process will do nothing but create controversy and raise questions about the fairness of our process.

That is something Colorado just can’t afford.

Rod Slyhoff is the longtime president and CEO of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.