Cats and dogs are the most popular pets in the world, but which one makes a better pet? It’s a debate that has long divided animal lovers.

Obviously, there’s a well-acknowledged difference between cats and dogs, and people like them both for different reasons.

One quality people like in cats is their independence. They appreciate a pet that can take care of himself. "I never have to do anything," they’ll say. "My cat goes to work on time. He cleans his room and he can be very entertaining after a little catnip."

Unlike dogs who are needy, dependent, and who like you merely because you know where the food is located, cats don’t get all hung up on fake affection. They don’t go nuts and slobber all over you when you come home the way a dog does. Cats parcel out a limited amount of physical affection, like rubbing up against your leg from time to time, but that has more to do with static electricity than anything else.

Cats have another quality some people find likable: they are blameless.

When a cat has a mishap, he doesn’t accept responsibility or show any sign of embarrassment. If he does something clumsy or stupid, like jumping onto a coffee table and knocking over a plate of food, somehow it passes the whole thing off as routine.

Dogs aren’t like that. If a dog knocks over a lamp, you can easily tell the guilty party with a quick look at the dog who can’t hide their guilty and shame.

Not the cat. When a cat breaks something, he simply moves along to the next activity. CRASH! "Oops, there goes the pitcher of water. Oh well! I’m a cat! When they find it, they’ll think the dog did it."

A cat can make any mishap appear intentional. Have you ever seen a cat race across the floor and slam into the sliding door to the patio? It doesn’t faze him at all. SCREEEEECH! BANG! "I meant to do that. That’s exactly what I was trying to do." Then he hobbles off behind the couch, holding his head. "Holy, Jesus! Me-ooow! For crying out loud me-OOOOOW, what was I thinking? I need a shot of bourbon with a saucer-of-milk chaser."

Your cat is much too proud to let you see him embarrassed and in pain.

Dogs on the other hand are very loyal and have completely different personalities. A dog will bark when strangers are around. Cats will jump up in their strangers lap. One charming quality of dogs is they have no priorities or schedules. You rarely see a dog with a wristwatch. Basically, a dog has no set game plan. He’ll simply do whatever comes up next. He doesn’t, however, really know what’s next, but he’ll think of something. He might try to hump Aunt Mildred’s leg. He might even do two things in a row that don’t go together.

You’ve all seen a dog trotting through a room, apparently headed somewhere, and suddenly he stops and chews on his back leg for two minutes as if the whole thing were scheduled for that exact moment. And then finally, when he’s finished chewing, he forgets where he was going in the first place and just sort of looks around, confused.

"Let’s see, where was I going? Crap, I forgot. It seemed important at the time. Well, I guess I’ll just lie down here under this table. Hey, it’s nice under here. I should do this more often." You have to love that in dogs!

It’s difficult to say which animal makes a better pet. It depends on the sort of relationship you want with your pet. If you want a little buddy that adores you and wants to partake in your life all the time and protect you from strangers get a dog.

If you want a pet that’s independent, seemingly living their own busy life and is soft and cuddly some of the time, get a cat.