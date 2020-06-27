Ortiz wrong to oppose marijuana

People like jobs, and government likes taxes.

For the 4,000 Pueblo based professional growers and retailers that work in the marijuana industry, a $16-$20/hour job is better than minimum wage.

For the city, the county and for state educational support, the 2019 total taxation was nearly one-half billion dollars-- based on annual sales of $1.8 billion.

Our current County Commissioner, Garrison Ortiz,has decided that he wants the tax revenue diverted to a new jail, and make cuts to student scholarships, where the local pot tax has funded hundreds of student dreams.

Ortiz, a very green 30-year old -- thinks these legal jobs and taxes should be stopped, as his moratorium last month suggests. With limited job-creation experience -- Ortiz believes his gomeless Garbage cleanup idea is a job creator. Or maybe his lightly used "Amazon for Pueblo" website, which is littered with "cheese" products will lift the local economy after the coming job losses kick in?

I support Abel Tapia, a guy who built up his engineering company employing 45 professionals. Tapia worked for job creation and low taxes for 12 years at the Legislature. And he has worked with the chamber and small business creators for years.

Part of his County Commission funding priority is to fund a temporary, $9 million emergency fund to match new small business new hires. Tapia wants to match job payments for new employees added, and directly support struggling mom-and-pop restaurants and retailers in this vicious next two years of severe unempl0yment.

Taking away scholarships that were funded by Pueblo-paid marijuana taxes. Planning to to use higher-marijuana taxes(passed in 1A) to fund a new jail (defeated in 1B) is not "good government."

Ortiz can bash marijuana all day. But I don't' want Garrison Ortiz around for another four years of his anti-voter, anti-worker and anti-taxpayer crusade.

Lloyd Covens

Pueblo

Tapia: Best for working people

In Union Town, we know that to have a strong community, you have to have strong families. And to have strong families, you have to have jobs that pay a living wage, plus provide health care and a dependable retirement.

We know that our elected officials should set the bar for responsible business practices — ensuring that companies don’t exploit our people and that those businesses contribute in a positive way to our county.

Because of the values we champion, Colorado AFL-CIO Southern Colorado Labor Council and the Colorado Building Crafts and Trades Council proudly announce our endorsement of Abel Tapia for County Commissioner, District 2.

Former state Senator Tapia earned a 100% AFL-CIO voting record over his tenure in the state Legislature, proving himself to be a champion of working people.

Tapia has proudly served Pueblo and her people since 1998. He knows what it means to be a public servant. Tapia knows his work as a representative of the people is to do all he can to ensure the success of all those that he represents, not just the wealthy and well-connected. He understands that supporting local union labor is an investment in the prosperity of your community.

Too often in Pueblo, we let companies that pay less than a family-sustaining wage come in, take our tax breaks and then take off when those tax breaks come to an end. We allow companies to win large building projects and turn around and hire untrained labor, pay them inadequately and not provide them with basics such as training and healthcare.

These companies exploit our families, friends and neighbors. Pueblo is a union town because we believe and have seen firsthand how a unionized workforce can elevate the economy ensuring a healthy and thriving society.

We hope you will join us in our support for Abel Tapia.

Sincerely,

Hilary Glasgow

President

CO AFL-CIO Southern Colorado Labor Council

Jason Wardrip

Business Manager

Colorado Building and Construction Trades Council