I ventured out this past week and met a friend at a local restaurant to talk politics, have a nice meal and to check out how the Safer at Home in the Vast, Great Outdoors really is working.

The Colorado rules allow restaurants to have in-person dining at 50 percent of capacity. That’s tough for restaurant owners as they struggled to overcome their losses to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s hard to make ends meet when you’re half full. Everybody understands that.

But the rules are the rules. And although it seems silly to have to say this, but we are in a global pandemic.

But that sure didn’t seem the case this past week when I was at dinner.

I don’t want to name the business because for all I know, what I saw was an aberration and not typical behavior.

My friend and I sat outside, wearing masks. We had the outside seating section to ourselves for more than an hour.

As we sat there, we watched person and person, couple after couple, and even family and family pack into the restaurant. We counted four people wearing masks. Dozens who did not.

So i would guess the place was operating at about 90 percent capacity, with no social distancing and few masks. As Dr. Fauci might calmly say, "NO!!!!!!!!"

But my purpose in writing today is not to rip the business, but rather ask this question: Where is the teeth in the updated rules? Is anyone enforcing them?

The only way restaurants and bars are going to follow the rules is if they know they will lose their liquor or other licenses to operate if they do not comply. End of business.

The rules need to be enforced. Because there are too many people out there who still aren’t taking the coronavirus seriously. They think it’s a hoax to hurt the president, or they think it’s not as bad as the flu, or they think the numbers are so low they won’t get it, or they excuse away what is scientifically irrefutable by summoning some other ridiculous rationale they’ve concocted.

No. This is real. And we all need to know that if we enter a restaurant or a bar that the 50 percent capacity rule is being followed.

And I know I’ve said this before, but I just don’t get the whole "I’m not going to wear a mask. It takes away my freedom" thing. Wearing a mask, as Governor Polis said this past week, actually gives you the freedom to enjoy all Colorado has to offer.

As as for those who don’t think masks help, I would respond with an argument used by Jon Stewart the other night on Stephen Colbert’s show.

Stewart said, and this isn’t an exact quote, "There’s a reason surgeons and the assisting medical team wear masks, right?

"If you really believe that masks don’t work, then follow your convictions the next time you need surgery and tell the doctor, ’Hey Doc. Take off that liberal, snowflake mask and don’t bother washing your hands. Let’s get the anesthetic and let’s go."

If it weren’t so serious and so pathetic, that would be pretty funny.

Folks, we do all sorts of things that take away our "freedom" for the greater good. We wear seat belts. We follow speed limits. We don’t assault people we disagree with (well, we’re not supposed to). And on and on.

It doesn’t hurt you to wear a mask. But it might prevent you from infecting others.

So do it. Quit being selfish.

And restaurant and bar owners, follow the rules. And government, enforce them.

In the meantime, I’ll try eating elsewhere until a certain restaurant respects the directives our state government has given us.

Too bad, because the food was really good.

