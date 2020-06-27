As COVID cases spike throughout the country, we must make certain Pueblo takes the necessary measures to protect the public health of our citizens – especially the most vulnerable in our community.

A failure to do so will not only cause lasting economic damage to our local economy, but more importantly, cost lives.

I’ve served our community as a registered nurse for 14 years and a nurse practitioner for nearly two years and I am excited to co-chair Abel Tapia’s preliminary Hospitals and Public Health Solutions Committee.

Tapia has established six problem-solving plank committees to address the big issues facing Pueblo in this crisis, and given the lack of leadership we currently see in the White House. You can learn more about the solutions on Tapia’s website.

Rather than spend $100 million on a new jail, Tapia’s campaign has been focused on how to use those funds to protect our public health, families, workers, and youth. Just $15 million of the amount Abel’s opponent is proposing for a new jail would go a long way to supporting our hospitals and saving lives.

Hindsight has shown communities cannot totally depend on federal or state assistance. Avoiding emergent acquisition of necessary equipment (PPE, medical equipment, resources) can make our community functionally self-sufficient.

Given the uncertainty inherent to this pandemic; transmissibility and seasonality, it is critical that community preparedness be sustained. This can include contact tracing, equipment stockpiles (especially for at risk essential workers) and testing.

Using our local resources including college, university, and local companies can be our most valuable assets.

I applaud Tapia for being proactive and thinking ahead to how families can best protect themselves o ensure the community stays healthy and minimizes transmissions. Although commercial (television) COVID 19 awareness is plentiful, most people get their health news from social media and their social circles, places very susceptible to rumor and misinformation. Maximizing the public’s compliance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines may be more accepted when more personal connections are communicated.

The primary efforts of the Hospitals and Public Health Committee are focused on understanding availability of COVID testing. We know the importance of acquiring and stockpiling personal protective equipment for our health professionals and high-risk populations, and supporting our first responders and front-line community members with childcare assistance, mental health resources, and other family services.

Healthcare professionals have been working around the clock in this pandemic, and as the data currently available to us shows, we are a long way from the COVID pandemic being over.

First, we must take swift measures to formulate a localized contract tracing program. Not only is this the smart thing to do, it will employ local folks. Conducting this program through the Public Health Department, we can recruit tracing personnel through educational institutions -- offering college credit, internships, apprenticeships, scholarships. We can also recruit retired medical and healthcare staff during these difficult times.

I am determined that we must not rely solely on the state or federal government for our survival. To that end, we should stock pile masks, gowns, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, high use medical equipment, and explore the establishment of a local 3D printer production of masks and face shields.

Pueblo has always taken bold leadership and action during times of crisis and we must continue to be a community that does so in the midst of this pandemic.

Finally, we must protect our mental health and ensure funding of community support groups specific to decreasing stress and anxiety and practicing healthy habits. Getting the message out to our community – especially our high-risk and vulnerable populations will be critical.

Our committee is currently discussing to possibility of mailing, to each household, mental health and wellness information with clear directions for accessing these resources.

Our Hospitals and Public Health platform is just one example of Tapia’s plan to invest in our community instead of spending $100 million on a new jail. We need his vision and leadership during this critical time.

I encourage all voters to go to Tapia’s website and learn more about the issues and his vision and to support him in the June 30 Democratic Primary for County Commissioner.

Karla Richardson-Trujillo is a nurse practitioner in the Pueblo Community.