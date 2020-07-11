A Vietnam-era military intelligence officer once told me he learned he had to overstate the case to get anyone to listen to him.

It’s an old communications principle used every day in the halls of Congress and the White House. It’s the way of politicians and lobbyists, of special interest groups and revolutionaries, and it’s the grist of our national news mills revealed as clickbait and headlines designed to entice and enrage.

Think Nancy Pelosi’s daily news conferences, or President Trump’s media briefings. It’s the staccato beat of hyperbole and bluster mixed with judiciously applied facts and figures, and verifiable lies. Even the fact checkers lie. Everybody does it.

It’s no longer possible to listen to the nightly news and get a balanced story. For those of you born after President Obama took office, balance in journalism meant reporters tried to report both sides of the story. Believe it or not, reporters would interview the President and get his view of the situation; then, they would interview the Speaker of the House and get her take, followed by comments from experts on both sides. Viewers felt they heard enough information to make a balanced decision about what to think and what to believe.

Those days are gone. National and regional news organizations have chosen sides in advance. The news consumer is no longer given any credit for intelligence by editors who have decided for us who to support and how to spin a story.

Fox News favors President Trump. CNN favors Pelosi There is no balance. News outlets subject us to an unrelenting barrage of opinion and stories selected not to inform but to persuade. After all, it’s clear Americans can’t think for ourselves, so responsible news directors are saving us the trouble by reporting their personal conclusions in advance, in case we might miss the right answer.

We are told that President Trump is a fascist and a racist. Pelosi is a tool of the left-wing mob, a tyrant who wants to erase our history and undo our society. One news director’s peaceful protesters are another’s rioters and looters.

The protests are led by Antifa or white supremacists, and there’s ample evidence, selectively leaked by unnamed sources, to satisfy CNN or Fox.

Wearing masks and taking precautions is a left-wing plot to control our lives. Thousands of protesters packed together chanting and yelling, and fighting, don’t spread Covid19, but people at Mount Rushmore sitting together for a National Independence Day celebration do.

None of these things are true, though there is an element of truthiness to the one-sided reporting, backed by a gaggle of loud, rude, foolish internet messiahs who vehemently support their team and troll the opposition.

The many atrocities in national discourse today are not new in American political life. Doris Kearns Goodwin’s Team of Rivals paints a picture of election politics in 1860 that makes today’s shenanigans pale to insignificance. Lies and damn lies ruled the day. It’s a miracle we actually settled on candidates. Truth was not key to the process, just as it is not the most important thing today.

So, for any news organization to devote itself to taking away a voter’s right to decide is anti-Democratic and anti-American, on both sides. Editorial pages should select from a wide range of ideas and authors, including the universe of Trump haters, wild-eyed leftists, right wing wackos, or Big Government conspiracy theorists.

It’s a sacred responsibility for major news outlets to report the news and let the voters decide. We do a good job of fairly balanced reporting in Colorado. Let’s keep it that way.

Frank Carroll is the Managing Partner for PFMc Professional Forest Management Wildfire Pros. He can be reached at Frank@WildfirePros.com or www.WildfirePros.com