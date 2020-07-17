Having grown up in the South without air conditioning, I’ve been tempted on occasion to call Apalachicola, Florida’s beloved John Gorrie "St. John" for the salvation he brought us from the heat. In 1958 Florida commemorated, if not quite beatified, Dr. Gorrie (1803-1855) with the John Gorrie Museum State Park and Gorrie Square, where his remains were relocated from Magnolia Cemetery. The ride from Apalach to Eastpoint passes over the scenic Gorrie Bridge, constructed in 1935 and rebuilt in 1988. And St. George Island’s beautiful Gulf-side boulevard is named "Gorrie Drive" in his honor.

A recent biography by Linda Hansen Caldwell, "He Made Ice and Changed the World," chronicles the brilliant physician’s life and accomplishments. A few years after graduating from the University of Florida in the mid-1970s, Caldwell accepted a position teaching health education and science at John Gorrie Junior High in her native Jacksonville and was immediately inspired to learn more about Gorrie’s career. As the title of her book implies, the doctor-scientist is best known for his invention of the ice machine and its influences on the later development of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems that did indeed "change the world."

Gorrie moved to Apalach from South Carolina in 1833 and quickly became active in the community, serving as postmaster, mayor (in 1837), bank president, and an officer of the Masonic Lodge. As a physician, he was far ahead of his time in his focus on community health and preventive medicine. But it was Gorrie’s concern for improving palliative measures for patients suffering from dangerously high temperatures, yellow fever and malaria patients in particular, that led first to his formulation of creative new procedures for employing ice to cool hospital rooms, and then to his design of an apparatus that would produce the then precious commodity at a much lower cost than that of shipping it in blocks cut from northern lakes.

His "Machine for the Artificial Production of Ice and for General Refrigeratory Purposes" was granted U.S. Patent no. 8080 in 1851. Gorrie’s device and the technologies it helped inspire had the multiple consequences of not only relieving the suffering of patients and saving lives but also bringing previously unimagined convenience and comfort to our daily routines.

Finding ways of cooling ourselves, and our food and drink, was a concern for the ancients as much as for us today. Underground ice-pits for chilling and preserving food were used as early as 2000 B.C. in Europe and the Middle East. By 400 B.C. the Persians had developed evaporative cooling systems called yakhchâls ("ice pits"), domed structures with massive subterranean chambers for storing ice brought in from the mountains as well as for freezing water channeled to them by aqueducts.

Alexander the Great had his soldiers construct refrigeration pits while on campaign, and the Romans employed pits (cisternae frigidariae: think FRIGID CISTERNs) for storing ice harvested from Italy’s mountains. Snow deposited in deep pits would melt, seep down and refreeze into ice, and merchants would sell both products in their shops. Snow (Latin nix/nivis, like "snow-white" NIVEA skin-cream) and ice (glacies, as in GLACIer/GLACIal/GLACé) were expensive, but the rich were willing to pay the price for multiple purposes, including a cheerier cocktail hour.

Wine was Rome’s beverage of choice and it was commonly mixed with water. But many liked their wine cold and some sprinkled snow or chipped ice into their goblets, while others chilled wine bottles in ice buckets much as we do with champagne today, or added iced water. The emperor Nero insisted on aqua decocta (think AQUatics and COOK/conCOCT), water that had first been boiled, making it safer to drink, and then chilled with ice or snow.

Another solution the Romans developed for chilling out was their elaborate system of public baths or thermae (as in THERMal/THERMometer). The typical bathhouse featured, besides massage and exercise rooms, both hot and warm pools and a frigidarium (like our product name FRIGIDAIRe), a pool with cool water brought into the bathhouse via Rome’s aqueducts and sometimes chilled with snow.

The Baths of Caracalla were the second largest in Rome, built on 60 acres of prime real estate by the emperor Caracalla (reigned A.D. 198-217) and complete with all the latest amenities, including libraries and meeting rooms as well as the usual workout areas, steam rooms, pools, and of course a frigidarium. Following his assassination and that of his short-lived successor Macrinus, Macrinus’ severed head and the imperial throne were passed to Caracalla’s cousin Elagabalus, only 14 years old at the time.

During the four years of his rule, which ended in his own assassination, the teenaged emperor well earned a reputation for impiety, sexual profligacy, and total moral decadence. In a characteristic act of excess, doubtless inspired in part by the extravagance of his late cousin’s bath complex, Elagabalus tried his hand at what might be regarded as an early form of air-conditioning. He had what our sources term a "mountain of snow" (montem nivium) deposited in his villa’s garden to help cool his imperial residence during the heat of summer. The snow eventually melted of course, along with his dreams of a cool and lengthy reign: if only the pagan prince had benefit of his own St. John!

Rick LaFleur is retired from 40 years of teaching Latin language and literature at the University of Georgia, which during his tenure came to have the largest Latin enrollment of all of the nation’s colleges and universities; his latest book is "Ubi Fera Sunt," a lively, lovingly wrought translation into classical Latin of Maurice Sendak’s classic, "Where the Wild Things Are," ranked first on TIME magazine’s 2015 list of the top 100 children’s books of all time.