Pueblo West Fire Department has been serving the community since 1976. Everyday is different, but here is a "snap shot" of a normal day in the life for a firefighter in Pueblo West.

Our primary responsibility is responding to calls. When we’re not responding to calls we’re checking on equipment and completing training to ensure we are prepared for any emergency and to keep up with any changes in standards or equipment. The Fire Department is an "All Hazards" department, meaning that we respond to all types of calls within the 49 square miles that make up Pueblo West. We have to be ready to respond and quickly adapt to each situation.

In addition, we respond to car accidents and hazardous materials calls along Interstate 25 from mile markers 104 to 116 and Highway 50 from West McCulloch Boulevard to the Fremont County line. Many of our local community members travel daily to commuting to and from work and we are there for them if anything happens during that commute.

Our response is from two staffed stations within Pueblo West, one on the south side and one on the north side of Highway 50. These stations are also maintained and cleaned by our own firefighters.

The Fire Department consists of four classifications of employees. We employ 21 Full Time staff, 6 Part Time Per-Diem Firefighters, 10 Resident/Volunteer Firefighters and 8 Wildland/Volunteer Firefighters. Our minimum staffing per station per day is 1 Captain, 1 Firefighter/Paramedic and 1 Firefighter EMT. An additional Chief officer is on duty per day, bringing this minimum staffing to 7 personnel per day. The volunteer firefighters work shifts at the stations based on their availability from their full time jobs and personal lives.

Due to the small size of our department, firefighters are not assigned to one specific apparatus. This becomes challenging for our firefighters requiring them to be proficient on all of the various apparatus and the equipment we carry. They are required to maintain their proficiency on not only the fire engines, but also the aerial devices, wildland apparatus and hazardous materials unit.

Our Full Time staff is divided into 3 shifts (A,B,C) working a rotation, 48 hours on duty with 96 hours off duty. These shifts start at 7:00 a.m. when the on coming shift meets with the off going shift to report out on the prior day’s happenings. This on coming shift then begins their day preparing their apparatus and equipment for the day’s service. The station crews work on completing their daily assigned duties, which includes; apparatus maintenance, equipment maintenance, and cleaning of the stations. The crews also log training hours while on shift. These consist of hands on and computer-assisted training. Training is done consistently to stay up to date with our certifications and meet national standards.

All of our firefighters daily activities are completed around the average 10 calls for service that happen throughout the day and night.

Firefighters essentially commit one third or their lives while on duty and treat the stations as their home. They prepare their meals, clean the stations and have bedrooms to sleep in. They must stay in a constant state of readiness to respond both day and night. Daily tasks, meals and sleep routinely get disrupted to answer the calls for service.

We are a proud department and have a readiness to serve our community. We want all of our residents in Pueblo West to know we are here for them in their time of need and always strive for excellence. As our motto goes, community focused- professionally delivered.

Tim Mitchell is the division chief at the Pueblo West Fire Department. He can be reached at 547-7334.