Observing very carefully the directions for reopening Pueblo School Districts 60 and 70, both openings seem to raise more questions than they would care to answer.

These issues are looming large, not only in Pueblo, but in the state and the nation.

Understanding from the beginning that the COVID-19 pandemic is racing throughout the United States like wildfire and public officials at all levels are a day late and a dollar short in responding. In fact, each state has the high number of cases and deaths to prove it.

Regretfully, while Colorado is doing better than many states, it is nevertheless in the mix and that includes Pueblo as well.

The intention is not to pass the blame onto the school leadership for the hardships they are confronting this year. On the contrary, it is widely understood and generally accepted by the public that the presidential leadership from Donald Trump has been absent from the beginning and the duties were handed-off to the governors of the states and, in turn passed down to city executives and mayors; then on down to the school districts and teacher unions.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to multiply across America, state by state.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) report filed in May set forth early guidelines to follow that stated the COVID-19 pandemic "should be stopped before students return to schools". This was a clear signal that the priority was to stop this disease because of the potential deadly impact on children, high school youth and even college aged youth. Since then, youth have died in sizeable numbers.

Since the start of this pandemic, this deadly disease killed older adults and patients with pre-existing conditions like heart trouble and diabetes. Not so now. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of infants, teens and those in their early 20s through 50s. It appears there is no one group of Americans exempt from this deadly disease.

For these reasons, all "school age youth are at risk." Therefore, it is not being dramatic to say these could be life-and-death decisions for school districts in Colorado and, specifically in Pueblo.

Since School District 70 appears to be taking a more guarded approach by conducting distance learning during the first month of school, then, reevaluating the number of COVID cases before implementing the next step.

District 60 should have followed suit. School District 60 is pursuing a hybrid approach, of both in-person and remote learning to start the school year. The D60 board of education approved this action with only President Taylor Voss voting no. Voss is right.

Overall, the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Colorado and Pueblo as well continue to go up. We are moving in the wrong direction. My suspicion is that our children and teachers will pay for this dreadful mistake.

Amie Baca-Oehlert, President of the Colorado Education Association, with a 40,000 membership (CEA) said: "We don’t want to experiment on our children—and that’s what it feels it would be."

Moreover, a survey of CEA members, (Denver Post,July 28), revealed "53% of them want to start school remotely while only 8% want to start fully in person. Fewer than 20% of respondents believe districts can keep them safe."

For many reasons, school age youth are not stationary individuals. They are as active as one would expect youth to be. Even in the case of School District 70, remote learning, freshman teens through seniors, are active and will find reasons to meet and socialize among themselves or in-groups.

However, it is less likely if they are not in school. For this reason, the District 70 plan is favored over that of District 60.

As an educator and married to a retired middle school teacher, we value our profession and the students we taught over the years. We believe that this virus is "king" and education leaders in Pueblo should follow what the CDC has encouraged Americans to do from the very beginning.

However, partisan politics coming out of the White House has made it a priority to open all the nation schools without regard to the raging COVID-19.

Also, to this point, starting up schools is not the same as starting up businesses. Schools are about children and their teacher; businesses are about services and generating money.

Businesses, jobs and services can be rebuilt or reinvented, but the lives of children, youth, teachers and staff can not be.

As for the rah-rah talk in the Chieftain (7-25) of school board member Dennis Maes, he is wrong-minded when he says "that every student is in the safest environment possible." He’s wrong. His words betray the evidence.

Finally, as a former U.S. Army paramedic, I had many classes on deadly viruses. Today, the evidence is now all around us … people die.

Alvin Rivera is a Puebloan and earned a Ph.D. from CU-Boulder. His wife, Carol Rivera, retired after 26 years of teaching middle school students.