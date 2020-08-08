The economic shutdown and the second wave of shutdowns within some counties have led to mass joblessness, which is a cause of drug addiction.

Since 2019, the number of drug overdose deaths in the United States has been on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control released early estimates predicting more than 72,000 Americans died of an overdose in 2019, which was a 5 percent increase over 2018.

During 2020, the trend is continuing, and drug deaths have risen an average of 13% when compared to 2019.

Unfortunately, economic recessions may influence illegal drug use via different mechanisms.

Psychological distress causes increased drug use, and recessions and unemployment create psychological distress. Studies have shown that drug use increases in times of recessions, and the pandemic has caused a recession, which millions of Americans are digging out of. Also, during an economic recession, deteriorations in mental health and increases in suicides occur.

Well Being Trust predicted an added 75,000 deaths of despair because of the economic hardship. Millions of Americans are struggling with addiction, and countless Americans turned to drugs or alcohol during the self- isolation and lockdowns.

In a report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, during the recession between 2005 and 2011, people were much more likely to use drugs when unemployed. Approximately 18% of those who were unemployed were using illegal drugs, followed by 10% of part-time workers, and 8% of full-time workers.

Since the pandemic took over and elected officials began shutting down the economy, more than 50 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits. In April, the unemployment rate reached 14.7% and was around 11% in July.

The drug problems in the county did not just involve opioids, but deaths from cocaine and methamphetamine also were surging. However, fentanyl was involved in nearly three-fourths of all

cocaine overdose deaths and an increasing number of methamphetamine deaths.

Since 1999, more than 700,000 Americans have died from a drug overdose, and opioids were involved in approximately 70% of all deaths. Currently, the economic struggle has contributed to many of these overdose deaths.

Many people cope with stress by using drugs. When people lose their job during an economic recession, it increases the time available for using drugs. Also, job loss can lead to a loss of social status and social exclusion.

The issue with opioids improved in 2018, yet resurged in 2019. However, stimulant drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine remained in the shadows plaguing millions of Americans. Approximately 14,000 cocaine users and 10,000 meth users died in 2017, which was a significant increase from 2017.

Also, in 2016, more than 2.4 million Americans said they started using cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription stimulants. As of 2020, drugs like fentanyl are found throughout the East but are responsible for increasing overdose deaths in California, Arizona, and other Western states.

Most of the heroin use has occurred in the West, yet the Drug Enforcement Administration reports an increasing number of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl appears in numerous states.

Methamphetamine deaths continue to be on the rise, and much of the meth today is smuggled into the country by Mexican drug cartels. Deaths involving meth were once concentrated in the Western part of the country but have moved East. There has been an increasing number of meth-related deaths, especially among those who inject opioids.

The job loss due to the pandemic and the ongoing drug abuse is making it difficult to get people the treatment they need. Overall, drug-related deaths have risen in 2020 in states across the country. From 2019 to the first portion of 2020, the number of deaths increased 60% in Delaware, 35% in Washington, 32% in Wisconsin, 30% in Colorado, and 27% in Rhode Island. Other states like Iowa, Vermont, Louisiana, California, Minnesota, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, and Florida also had a rise in drug-related deaths.

Countless counties across the country also saw an increase, which included Los Angeles, Milwaukee, and Harris County, Texas.

It has been a gradual trend leading into the pandemic, and the pandemic has added fuel to the fire.

Treatment providers across the nation are struggling to keep up, and more funding is going to be needed to meet the demand of those struggling with addiction who are seeking help. The unemployment rate has been going down, but much of the damage has already been done.

Cori Buck, who resides in Newport, Ore., is a healthcare professional and an expert in substance abuse and addiction recovery. She uses her years of experience to provide insight into our nation’s drug epidemic and other issues surrounding medical care in our society. She is a regular contributor to the health website Addicted.org.