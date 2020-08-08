Nobody likes no win scenarios, but our local educators are dealing with that reality on a daily basis.

School District 70 plans to start the year entirely online; District 60 plans a combination of in-person and online learning.

Both school district boards and the districts’ administrators have been under fire, which illustrates that no matter how much you plan and think through things, sometimes you just can’t win.

Some District 70 teachers are pushing for in-person learning. Some District 60 teachers are pushing for no in-person learning.

All of this turmoil, of course, is due to the COVID-10 pandemic, which has left the school districts – and all of us, really -- to make decisions that are far from perfect and rightfully subject to second-guessing.

But today we want to focus on the teachers.

We think it’s safe to say that teachers as a group believe students need to be in school. They are fearful that the students will regress in their development, and that the regression could harm them forever.

Everyone agrees with that, and as soon as a vaccine and/or a treatment is available, that will happen.

But until then, there is an element of danger in teaching children in a classroom setting. And it’s the teachers who probably are most at risk.

There’s still so much we don’t know about the coronavirus, but it seems like it’s more of a danger to adults than youngsters. We think it’s also safe to say that no teacher will be safe if they are doing in-person teaching.

We think it’s also safe to say that no matter how many precautions a school district takes, there will be no way to guarantee that students, teachers and building staff will be safe from the coronavirus.

So what’s to be done? We don’t know. No one knows.

We do know that we will find out soon how the different approaches locally will work.

Both districts will be evaluating things on a daily basis, fine-tuning their approaches, maybe taking steps forward or steps back.

We’ll be there to report every one of those steps. This is such a difficult and confusing time in our society, and accurate information is especially critical. We have put our reporting focus on the reopening of schools. Right now, we believe, nothing is as important for us to cover.

There is one thing we do believe above all else: Bless our educators for dedicating their lives to serving our youngsters. Teaching always has been a difficult and thankless job, and now it’s more difficult than anyone could have imagined.

And we’d like to repeat what we said last Sunday. Let’s try to tone down the attacks and criticism. Everyone is trying to do what is best; their intentions are good. Good intentions always should mean something.

There has never been a time in our memory when our local educators have so desperately needed Puebloans to support them. We need to rally behind them and help them in this no win scenario.