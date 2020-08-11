GUEST EDITORIAL

Over the last five months, our day to day activities have looked different.

Many people have experienced a change in their routine. Some may consider their life to be more simplified while others have some tough decisions to make as they plan for the next steps for their family as the 2020–2021 school year is weeks away. Let’s look at the big questions that are being presented as we navigate schooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

How do I know if it is safe to send my child to school?

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggest that children learn best when they are in a school setting. However, in order for parents to feel comfortable with this decision, steps must be taken to prepare for the reopening of schools.

Being that all communities are different, school leaders, public health experts, educators, and parents must work together to determine when to reopen schools.

What steps must be taken to ensure my child, teachers, and staff are safe upon the reopening of schools?

There are a number of things that must be considered as schools prepare to welcome back students during COVID-19. They include things such as physical distancing, proper hygiene, cleaning/disinfecting, the use of masks, and transition options.

Many schools have considered spacing student desks 3-6 feet apart. Students also will be required to wear masks and practice proper hand washing. Finally, the use of outdoor spaces is highly recommended and having the teachers rotate spaces as opposed to the students; this will help minimize contact among students.

What are the infection control measures needed in my home for virtual learning?

Just as in public or in schools, children must practice infection control. For example, children must cover their cough or sneeze, wash their hands regularly, high traffic areas should be disinfected regularly, and contact with people outside the family should be limited.

Why is there pressure for sending students back to school?

While school is known for the place where our children go to learn academics, schools provide much more than reading, writing, and math. Schools provide spaces for students to learn and develop social and emotional skills, receive access to mental health support, and access to the internet.

For many families, school is where kids get healthy snacks and meals.

How could my child be impacted socially if they don’t return to school?

Again, children learn the art of sharing, decision-making, friendship, language development, and conflict resolution while interacting with other children. These skills are vital in childhood development.

As a parent, I want the best for my child, but I’m not a trained teacher. How can I support my child’s learning?

It’s OK, your child’s school should be prepared to provide virtual or hybrid learning opportunities to support the learning and development if in person instruction is not an option. Literacy experts suggest that reading to your child for at least 20 minutes a day can increase their knowledge.

We liken this advice for other content areas in that we suggest you help your child complete work at an independent level and support their academic development.

How do I ensure that my children’s learning needs are met with virtual learning?

First and foremost, set clear expectations for your children. Create an organized learning plan or schedule that is feasible for you and your child; keeping in mind that your work schedule may impact your child’s virtual learning. It is important to consider how you can support learning within the home by incorporating play, outdoor learning, and including your child in your own work when possible.

Most importantly, recognize when your child needs and allow for "organized recess."

What will happen if the teachers become sick due to COVID-19?

The likelihood of individuals becoming sick due to COVID-19 is high. However, together, the public health experts and school leadership have authority to create safety plans that ensure schools have the resources necessary to execute the safety plan in order to protect students, teachers, staff, and families. Thus keeping a safe community.

As the debate continues as to what is best for the community as a whole, we should consider that as our lives have changed due to a viral pandemic. We need to maintain an awareness of the ongoing ever changing challenges and respect the changes that come with it.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov.

State Rep. Donald E. Valdez of La Jara represents Colorado’s state House District 62, which includes part of Pueblo. He can be reached at Donald.Valdez.House@state.co.us.