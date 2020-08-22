"Hello, Extended Warranties, the best protection money can buy."

"Yes, sir, my name is Steve, and I received a notice in the mail that my warranty had expired but that I could purchase an extended warranty."

"Hi Steve! My name is Bob. Let’s start by getting a little information. OK with you?"

"Sure thing."

"Great. Now, what year is the model?"

"1954."

"Oh, a classic. Cool."

"Yeah, I would say so."

"And how many miles?"

"Oh, very high mileage, much more than normal," I replied.

"OK, we can come back to that. Tell me, Steve, what kind of shape is the model in?"

"Well, it needs some work, and that’s why I want the extended warranty. I’m willing to spend some money but I think I need some help because it might get expensive."

"Smart thinking. Tell me some of the model’s problems."

"Well, it has one wheel that is completely out of alignment and probably needs replacing ASAP. Companion wheel isn’t so great either."

"OK, any system issues?"

"Well, it’s getting hard to see while driving at night."

"Yeah," Bob said. "Those old models, they just aren’t as good at night. How’s the old engine doing?"

"Not bad," I replied. "Some of the hoses are getting old and clogging up a little. That’s an issue that I hope we can put off for a while."

"And the rest of the interior and exterior?" Bob asked. "For example, how are the seats?"

"Well, the back seat is sagging quite a bit. And the rest of the interior, and even the exterior ... all showing their age. Some cosmetic work would help, but it isn’t that important to me and I think the expense would be too much. Not sure in the long run how much that would help things anyway.

"Still," I continued, "I take pretty good care of it. Now, I admit I don’t always use the best fuel, but it still runs pretty good."

"Well, I think we can help you, Steve. But you have to understand, due to the age of the model, your premiums are going to be a bit high. If you’ll just give me the VIN, I can give you a quote."

"VIN?" I asked. "What’s that?"

"Vehicle Identification Number. Every model has one."

"Oh, I can’t give you that. But I can give you a Social Security number ... Hello? Hello?"

Steve Henson is the editor of The Pueblo Chieftain. The best way to reach him in these days of remote work is via email at shenson@chieftain.com, or on Twitter @SteveHensonME. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.