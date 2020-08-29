By law, the legislative session in the Colorado legislature can only last 120 days, but the job of a state representative is year-round.

In a year like 2020, when my neighbors, constituents and loved ones are struggling to recover from the devastating economic and public health impacts of an unprecedented pandemic, this has been especially true.

The 2020 legislative session was unlike any other: an interrupted schedule, enormous budget deficit, quick turnarounds for emergency response legislation.

Despite these challenges, I’m proud of the work my colleagues and I did at the Capitol to deliver for the people of Pueblo and our state. We rose to the occasion and passed a comprehensive package of new COVID response bills, prioritized previous legislation that became even more relevant during the pandemic, and ensured that the legislature would have a solid oversight role as the governor manages this crisis.

Governor Jared Polis, like many governors around the country, has declared a state of emergency as we respond to the ravaging effects of COVID-19. I have been pleased with the governor’s strategy in dealing with COVID so far.

I also firmly believe that in order to give Coloradans the guarantee of transparency and accountability in their government, we have to keep the separation of powers intact and ensure the legislature conducts thorough oversight on the executive, especially in times like these. That’s exactly why I sponsored and passed HB20- 1426, which requires the governor’s Administration to provide quarterly reports to the Joint Budget Committee (JBC), which I chair, during a declared state of emergency.

The first of these reports happened recently. During the Aug. 11 hearing, we heard from top-ranking members of the governor’s pandemic response team. They laid out the work they had done and we had a chance to ask questions and provide the legislature’s perspectives and feedback.

In addition to the in-person presentations, HB20-1426 also requires the administration to provide quarterly written reports to the JBC as well as the public about the emergency expenditures that have been made from the Disaster Emergency Fund.

As Colorado begins down the road to recovery, I’ll keep a watchful eye to ensure our state’s response is transparent and fiscally responsible.

In addition to our oversight role, the legislature has played an active role in shaping and guiding Colorado’s COVID recovery. My colleagues and I created a bold legislative package of 14 COVID relief bills designed to help hardworking Coloradans make ends meet and keep our small businesses afloat.

We invested millions into direct small business loans and grants, and passed laws that will help Coloradans stay in their homes, keep the lights on and keep food on the table during these difficult times. While I was in full support of all of these efforts and lent a hand to ensure all of them became law, I’m particularly proud to say that HB20-1422, my food pantry assistance bill, was a part of the package.

This new law will provide half a million dollars in funding for food banks to purchase more Colorado-grown food and make it available across the state. This initiative will not only ensure Colorado’s children and families remain well fed, it will create new market opportunities for Colorado’s agricultural producers, like so many of our friends right here in Pueblo.

I’m hopeful that this law, coupled with another law I authored which will make it easier and less risky to donate food items to nonprofit organizations and individuals who need it, will help minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the hunger crisis in our state. No child should ever go to bed hungry.

Not in Colorado, not in Pueblo, not anywhere.

This pandemic has not held back any punches. It has dealt devastating blows to communities around the world, and ours has not been spared. But Pueblo is the Home of Heroes. When we get knocked down, we always get back up. I haven’t stopped working on behalf of Pueblo since this pandemic began, and I’m ready to keep moving forward on the long road toward recovery at the Legislature.

Until then, I’ll roll up my sleeves and continue to work on behalf of the community I love and the people I represent, 365 days a year. It’s an honor to serve you Pueblo, we’ve got this!

Daneya Esgar represents House District 46, which includes Pueblo, Pueblo West, Beulah, Rye, and Colorado City. She currently serves as the Chair of the Joint Budget Committee.