Young people already have limited options of places that we can hang out.

We walk around the Riverwalk, up and down Union Avenue, go to the movies, local restaurants, and the festivals that happen in the summer and fall.

It seems like more often, those spaces are inundated with smoke. You can’t bike through the park or park at the movies without getting a nose full of weed.

So why would our local government officials opt into HB19-1230? We would no longer be able to go to these spaces, not to mention our health, safety, and opinions of marijuana.

That said, as young people, we do not support our community opting into HB19-1230. This law could allow businesses to have their patrons smoke marijuana inside their establishment, or have people bring their own marijuana and light up inside.

We aren’t supposed to be affected by this since we aren’t 21 and can’t legally purchase it or partake, but we will be. Passing that law would harm our health, our community’s image, and more importantly, our future.

If this law is passed, my family will be impacted. As a big brother to two younger sisters, I can’t help but think about the future for them. They will live in the world where if you walk into a

restaurant you have a high chance of getting high. We also like to go out to eat as a family on occasion. This bill being passed, some of the restaurants we may have enjoyed may opt into this and it will no longer be a family restaurant.

Sometimes when I travel to other high schools in the state, I feel ashamed for being from Pueblo because we are already stigmatized and have a certain type of image: we are all pot growers and smokers. Opting into this law would change the perception of Pueblo for the worse.

Our legacy, what we are known for, is more than just weed. Before the rise of drugs and marijuana use, Pueblo was known as the Home of Heroes.

As a young person who can’t drive yet and has to walk all over the town, I see and smell weed smoke depending on where I am. It can affect me and then later becomes a danger to me depending on how much I come into contact with.

We want you: community leaders, elected officials, parents, and businesses owners to know that we are looking at you for guidance. We learn about what is appropriate, what is right, what not to do from the adults around us.

Because of the already high prevalence of marijuana in our community (the number of dispensaries that are in Pueblo County is more than the number of McDonald’s), we already have a perception that marijuana isn’t all too bad. When all we see are the dispensaries around town and then see trusted adults in the community smoking, our perception of using drugs is normalized.

There is a high chance that in the future we, too, will still be using marijuana. Once drug use is normalized, the use of drugs increases.

Pueblo, is that what we want? Opting into HB19-1230 would further normalize the use of marijuana, harm our health, and our future.

About the author: Daniel Jaramillo is a student at GOAL Academy high school and serves as a Youth Action Board member for the Communities That Care coalition. As a Youth Action Board member, he works in partnership with adult coalition members to prevent youth substance use by sharing his experiences as a young person. He is passionate about behavioral health issues and wants to help improve his community.