Mr. Crowell,

On Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, I found my self at the intersection of carelessness and fate and as a result, I suffered various contusions ,scrapes and a painful joint dislocation of my big toe.

Given this situation, I had to seek medical treatment. I know that these are extraordinary times that have presented a number of challenges and have demanded new protocols on both ends of the spectrum.

From the time I entered the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center, I was treated with dignity, professionalism and compassion from everyone I encountered from COVID screening to final treatment. I was left with a feeling of humility and gratitude for your employees. As I previously stated, we are in extraordinary times. It is clear that you have met these times with extraordinary people. We are extremely blessed to have these people and this medical center in our community.

Please pass on my gratitude and best wishes to your entire team.

Sincerest regards and gratitude,

Paul Velasquez