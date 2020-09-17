By Sen. Larry Crowder

Thanks to the generosity of Lockheed Martin Corporation, nine hospitals in Senate District 35 have received surgical facial guards in the ongoing need for protective guards. Senator Crowder delivered the facial guards to hospitals in Senate District 35, which included Del Norte, Conejos, Alamosa, Walsenburg, Trinidad, Springfield, Lamar, Eads and LaJunta hospitals. The supplies are essential for health care and Lockeed-Martin has diverted their tooling and manufactured this product and many more for the fight of Covid. Senator Crowder has been working with suppliers to provide rural Colorado with medical necessities and he is very grateful to Lockheed Martin Corporation for their generosity.