As we all have had to go through many changes during the Covid-19 months we would like to share just a portion of what we at Prairie View Village have done to find some kind of normalcy this month. As many may remember the month of September is always National Assisted Living month and we would do our annual pie auction. With all the rules and no visitations within our facility we had to take a different road this year. No pie auction was possible.

We had a week of activities and for the first time in months we all came together and enjoyed a meal prepared by Carmen’s. We were able to change our seating arrangements to accommodate our social distancing rule and everyone had a great time. Thank you to Carmen’s as 19 orders to go could not have been easy. We also gained four new members in our group here at Prairie View. We purchased four parakeets. Boy are they a huge hit.

They seem to be fitting in quite nicely. None have names yet but it’s just a matter of time. We played lots of Bingo and had a kick ball contest that went over quite well, with a few folks anyway. We for the first time thought we would try our hand at doing a farmers market for our Elders. We sent out a flyer to each person and ask what items would they purchase if they were at the farmers market today. We then compiled a list of items and created a PVV Farmers Market.

As you can see from the picture we had quite a large selection for the Elders to choose from. A special THANK YOU to Amy Marfil, her daughter Mya and Mikayla for donating homemade banana bread and zucchini bread for our market. We offered peaches, tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, honey, cantaloupe, watermelon, corn on the cob, and apples. After a visit to the market we grilled hot dogs, and had potato salad, chips, and soda. Everyone was able to sit outside since the morning was a little cooler. While I was not here on Saturday the word is out they were all pooped.

They had a great time and enjoyed a weekend of rest and relaxation. We know it is hard for everyone not spending all the time with their families that they want to. We have tried very hard at PVV to keep their spirits up and staying positive. We trust that this will not last forever.

Thank you to Lola for the cards she sends to each one. They really do get excited when they receive them. If anyone wants to drop them a card the address is 821 2nd Street, Las Animas Co. 81054 We keep everyone in our prayers that we all can stay healthy. Blessings from PVV staff and Elders.