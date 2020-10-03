Chostner wrong; Trump is the law and order man

I’m a personal friend of Jeff Chostner and believe he does a good job as district attorney. But his opinion as recently published in the Chieftain is more fiction than fact.

As a presidential candidate, Biden has failed to condemn the violent protests and terrorism that has plagued our great cities. His running mate, Kamala Harris, is anything but a law and order advocate.

Biden’s support from the law enforcement community is almost non-existent. Trump has overwhelming support.

The Justice Department has been politicized for years documented in the book "The Informant-a True Story" by Kurt Eichenwald. Biden had eight years to address that problem and it’s worse now than it has ever been. Democratic elected officials at every level of State and local government have failed to bring law, order and peace to their tates and communities by failing to support local police departments, resulting in violence, death and destruction.

President Trump is a strong supporter of law and order and won’t tolerate violent protests. Trump has volunteered federal help to quell the riots and few have accepted.

Additionally, Trump’s First Step Act supports prison system reform and has released thousands of non-violent people from prison.

I do agree that Biden may be a good and decent man. But that is no reason to elect him president of the United States.

Donald J. Banner

Pueblo

Support Luck for House District 47

This letter is submitted in support of Stephanie Luck, candidate for Colorado House District 47.

Having served in the Senate as a result of the Colorado Senate recall election of 2013, I am familiar with the workings of the Colorado Legislature and the qualities needed to be a successful legislator.

The desire to be a servant of the people, putting their needs ahead of your own, making yourself easily accessible and the ability to listen carefully are all essential.

Knowledge of the legislative system and the role the government plays in providing for the people within the confines of the U.S. and Colorado constitutions coupled with intimate knowledge of the district are equally important.

In my conversations and interactions with Luck, she has consistently displayed the knowledge and qualities I have described. Although being open to suggestions and ideas, she is principled when necessary as proven by her strong belief in conservative principles, family values and the right to life for the unborn.

Being educated in the law, she has used that knowledge to prepare ballot issues and to draft legislation when asked to do so. For these reasons and others not listed, I believe that Luck is eminently qualified to be the Representative for Colorado’s House District 47 and hereby give my full endorsement to her candidacy for that position.

George A. Rivera

Pueblo

Support the local newspaper

We want to commend you and all the staff at them Chieftain for providing such a great newspaper for Pueblo.

If you weren’t here, our community would be left without any representation for our local events and people. Thanks for carrying on the great tradition of our paper, which was started 150 years

ago. With economic challenges, fewer advertisers, furloughs, etc., you continue to do a great job, and we think more people should support Pueblo by investing in subscriptions to the Chieftain.

We are lucky to have a newspaper that focuses on local people and events as well as covering state and national news. We know that it is especially hard to survive in a world that doesn’t always value or report on hometown events.

In these difficult times, you have provided unbiased reporting as well as wonderful feature articles focusing on local businesses, local events, outstanding teachers and students. While national sports reporting has been challenging, it has been great to see our paper use this time to recognize our local students and athletes.

The Chieftain provides one more reason to be proud of Pueblo. Keep on keeping on -- you are appreciated by many.

Jim and Bennie Swanson

Pueblo

Keep the electoral college

Some interesting facts and figures to consider before changing "all the rules" that have existed for almost 250 years about the electoral college. And why this is a very bad idea.

The United States’ Founders created the Electoral College to ensure the states were fairly represented.

Why should one or two densely populated areas speak for the whole nation? The following needs to be widely known and understood.

There are 3,141 counties in the United States. Trump won 3,084 of them. Clinton won 57.

There are 62 counties in New York State. Trump won 46 of them. Clinton won 16.

Clinton won the popular vote by approximately 1.5 million votes.

In the five counties that encompass NYC, (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Richmond & Queens) Clinton received well over 2 million more votes than Trump. (Clinton won four of the five counties).

Therefore, these five counties alone, more than accounted for Clinton winning the popular vote of the entire country.

These five counties comprise 319 square miles. The United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles.

When you have a country that encompasses almost 4 million square miles of territory, it would be ludicrous to even suggest that the vote of those who inhabit a mere 319 sq. miles should dictate the outcome of a national election.

Large, densely populated cities (NYC, Chicago, LA, etc.) do not and should not speak for the rest of our country. And those 319 square miles are where the majority of our nation’s problems foment.

God bless the USA. We will not allow our Constitution be compromised or The Rule of Law be ignored.

Pam Jones

Colorado City

Vote for Luck; restore state government balance

It’s time for a change.

The time to end one-party rule in Colorado, by restoring balance to our State Legislature, starts with electing Stephanie Luck in House District 47 while also removing radical incumbent Democrat politician, Bri Buentello.

State House District 47, which includes Otero County and portions of Pueblo and Fremont counties, has been left behind by Democrats at the Capitol, who also control every branch of government in Colorado.

Currently, radical Democrats from Boulder and Denver are setting the agenda and have no desire to look out for hard-working families like us who play by the rules and who only want to make an honest living.

The question all voters in the district should ask themselves is, "Are things better now than they were before?" Better yet they should ask, "what has Bri Buentello done to fix the mess we are in?"

The answer is as clear as day – nothing.

This is obvious if you compare Buentello’s election promises with her actual voting record.

Buentello claimed she’d be a moderate and would put her district over her party. But in fact, she has voted over 95% of the time with out-of-control Boulder and Denver politicians. In other words, Buentello has chosen to ignore our values and voice, and instead represent other constituencies and special interests who don’t have our community’s best interests at heart.

For example, during the debate to repeal the death penalty, Bri Buentello not only voted to remove the option for prosecutors to seek a death sentence for murderers and rapists, but she also voted to allow

Colorado’s most notorious and heinous murderers (Nathan Dunlap, Sir Mario Owens, Robert Ray) to "slip the noose." Her vote helped Gov. Jared Polis ignore justice for the victims and the multiple juries’ rulings that sent these evil men to death.

In another troubling instance, Buentello voted to use taxpayer dollars for Heroin Injection Sites.

In February, she voted for HB20-1019 that opens the door to the state closing our private contract prisons, which would be completely devastating to our workforce, school districts and rural counties.

... Just to put things in perspective, Buentello claims to be a pro-life Democrat at home, but when push comes to shove, she helps out Planned Parenthood by advancing their extreme abortion agenda. She even blocked Republican attempts to pass a "born-alive" measure that would have required doctors to save a baby’s life after a botched abortion attempt results in a live birth.

Again, we clearly need to change course. There are more than enough far-left politicians who sell us out when given the opportunity that we certainly don’t need a representative from House District 47 adding to it.

Stephanie Luck will be a different kind of legislator -- an independent leader who understands that you are the boss so she will never listen to the corrupted bosses in either party.

Stephanie resides in Penrose and is a native Coloradan. Her background includes a law degree with experience in education. Stephanie is also a committed Christian that has a heart to help others in need.

We should all support Stephanie because she’ll protect our community values, restore balance in Denver, and be a guardian of our taxpayer dollars.

On her website, www.stephanieluck.org , Stephanie defines herself as a, "constitutional conservative wholly committed to rebuilding good governance in our beautiful state."

When watching Stephanie interact with her neighbors in the community, it’s clear she’s always sincere in wanting to know what is most important to them. Stephanie is devoted to learning the issues of her fellow residents and businesses, as well as serving our rural communities who desperately need a voice at the Capitol now more than ever.

State House District 47 could use this type of representation, and as a citizen-focused, servant leader, Stephanie Luck can be trusted to put people over partisan politics and will always protect our Colorado way of life.

I encourage you to learn about both candidates and make an educated decision on which candidate best represents you. After seeing for yourself, I’m confident you’ll join me in choosing to support Stephanie Luck.

Kerry Froese

La Junta

Closing private prisons would be devastating

Commissioners in Bent and Crowley counties have a pretty good idea about what would happen to their counties should our two private prisons close.

They told Colorado Politics that it would force both counties into bankruptcy. For Crowley County, that’s not an empty threat. The Crowley County Correctional Facility is a medium-security facility located in Olney Springs. It has a capacity of 1,894 beds and opened in 1998. The prison generates 54% of Crowley County’s property tax revenue.

Close the prison, and the county goes under, Commissioner Tobe Allumbaugh told Colorado Politics after the Jan. 28 hearing.

Bent County commissioners say the same is likely true for their community. It gets 25% of its property taxes from the Bent County Correctional Facility in Las Animas, which houses 1,466 inmates.

The commissioners are skeptical of the promises made by Herod that she’d be mindful of the economic impact that closing the prisons would have on the county. They’ve been there before. That leaves the private prison in Las Animas as the biggest property tax base for Bent County.

Bent County Commissioner Chuck Netherton said closing the two prisons would result in the loss of 500 jobs and $2.5 million in property taxes, not to mention losses in sales tax."It would severely cripple two of Colorado’s poorest counties," he told Colorado Politics. "This could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. "It costs us more for the state to run any enterprise. If you look at the cost of private prisons, they’re significantly less."

These excerpts, which partially explain HB20-1019, were voted unanimously by Colorado House Democrats by caucus design. Without regard to impacts on the people in surrounding counties who own homes, send their kids to school, shop in the area and provide a much needed economy for all the area and depend on employment.

When this was advancing at the capitol, there was an outcry from county commissioners throughout the area in opposition to this bill and their voices were ignored.

I believe Stephanie Luck would not have shunned the opposition and the responsibility. to represent the people instead of the caucus. Therefore I, as your state senator, strongly support the pro-life candidacy of Stephanie Luck to represent the Lower Ark in House District 47.

Senator Larry Crowder

District 35