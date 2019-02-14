Come mid-February, all eyes turn to the RPI rankings to find out which prep basketball teams are going to make the final cut for the state playoffs.

Pueblo is no exception as the Pueblo County High School boys squad hovers around as one of the bubble teams.

For most of January and February, the Hornets hung around the No. 50 spot, but a 71-62 victory against Centennial on Tuesday vaulted them to No. 46 with the top 48 set to qualify.

“I think we are playing with a greater sense of urgency these past two games,” coach Matt Andenucio said. “They understand that it has to come down to defense, rebounding and executing. We have to be ready to do all of that against a really good Central team.”

Leading the resurgence for Pueblo County has been senior Lane Sherwood, who added in 21 points Tuesday to lead the team in scoring after a season in which he has suffered numerous injuries.

Andenucio is happy with the progression of his team who struggled to find their footing early on, but rose through the rankings during the last couple weeks of league play.

The Hornets sit at 7-15, but have played the 10th hardest schedule in 4A, helped boost the RPI ranking.

Part of that tough schedule comes from league as Pueblo West (No. 5), East (No. 15) and Central (No. 16) all sit in the top-16 of the RPI rankings, meaning those three would all receive first-round byes.

Central moved up by defeating East 51-49 Tuesday. Now the Wildcats have one more game left: A road matchup with the hungry Hornets at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hornets Nest.

“We are still taking that same approach that we need to win to get in,” Andenucio said. “The best part is, we control our own destiny so if we can put together a complete effort Friday night to get a win we know we are in.

“We would rather that scenario play out than waiting to see when the brackets are released Sunday.”

