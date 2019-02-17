The red-hot Pueblo County High School hockey team will be hosting a first-round playoff game on Tuesday.

The Hornets, the No. 15 seed, drew No. 18 Ralston Valley when the bracket for the state tournament was released on Sunday. The game will be played at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Pueblo Plaza Ice Arena.

Winners of six in a row, Pueblo County (11-7-1) enters the 24-team playoffs on a high note. Ralston Valley (8-11) has dropped three in a row and five of its past six games.

The winner gets No. 2 seed Valor Christian (15-3-1) in the quarterfinals on Friday in Denver. Valor Christian beat Pueblo County 9-1 earlier this season.

This season's playoff scenario is similar to last season when the Hornets reached the postseason, knocked off Columbine 5-3 in the first round before losing to Valor Christian 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The Eagles went on to finish as the state runners-up, losing to Regis 2-0 in the championship game.

But the Hornets are a different team now, as evidenced by their six-game win streak.

"We've had six wins in a row," Pueblo County coach Lee Lajeunesse said. "It's been a rough season, a lot of adversity. We've been able to overcome that and become stronger as a team.

"We're pretty excited. Our kids are playing really well right now. We are peaking at the end of the season.

"Ralston Valley is a really good team, beating Monarch and Cherry Creek. They are good with the puck. We have to get on them and play a physical game."

Should Pueblo County get past Ralston Valley, Lajeunesse looks forward to the challenge of matching up against Valor Christian.

"We don't mind the challenge," Lajeunesse said. "If it's a choice between not playing at all and playing Valor, we'll step up. They are definitely one of the top contenders. First things first, we have to take care of business at home. We've played really well at home, had some pretty good wins."

