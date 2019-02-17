MONUMENT — Coach Eddie Soto couldn’t ask for much more from the Pueblo County High School wrestling team.

The Hornets went seven for seven in Saturday’s finals of the Harold McCray Region at Lewis-Palmer High School and they qualified 10 of their 11 competitors.

Pueblo County also earned the regional title with 248 points. South finished seventh with 96.5 points and qualified four wrestlers.

“All season long, tournaments and practices prepared us for these moments,” Soto said. “...I think they wrestled well. This group of guys are destined to do good things.”

In that bunch is 220-pound Gavin Howes, who picked an ideal time to hit his stride on the mat.

Howes finished first for the first time this season and won a 5-3 tiebreaker over Roberto Lopez of Denver South.

Howes was one of only two Pueblo County wrestlers to trail in their finals match.

After neither wrestler scored in the first, Lopez took a 2-1 advantage into the third. Howes added another escape to knot the match at 2-2 to send it to OT.

Howes was visibly exhausted in the extra time but held Lopez to just one point the remainder of the way and scored three to build the score to its final margin.

“It feels great,” Howes said of getting the victory. “That dude was so strong.”

The Hornets had six additional regional champions in Eric Griego (106), Brendon Garcia (113), Jaxon Garoutte (145), Trevor Singleton (152), Chris Fasano (160) and Jayson Davis (182).

Richard Palomar (132), Bryce Garcia (195) both placed third, and Trevor Cisneros (138) finished fourth.

The operative words for Soto, though, were ‘much more.’

The Hornets nearly had all 11 wrestlers qualify, but 170-pounder Roger Valdilles just missed the opportunity.

After turning an 8-5 deficit into a 4 minute, 22-second pin fall victory in his previous match, Valdilles earned a shot at a wrestleback.

But Air Academy’s Kalman Adams proved too much for Valdilles and he was pinned at 4:53 to finish fifth.

“We brought 11 and qualified 10,” Soto said. “Wish we could have got that one. But he wrestled well.”

As did Kristian Arguello, South’s 126-pounder, who was the Colts’ only competitor to finish first.

Arguello shot out the gates, never relented and pinned Air Academy’s Raphael Gomez at 3:57. Arguello said it felt good to earn the win and finish first, but is ready to get back to the wrestling room.

“I have a steady head,” Arguello said. “I’m not going into state overconfident. I know there’s a bigger goal for me and that’s to get into the finals at state.”

Mac Martinez (106) finished second after a tough bout with Griego in the finals. Marcus Martinez (160) won his third-place match against Mesa Ridge’s Silas Valdez with a 9-2 decision.

Heavyweight Victor Sosa claimed third after he pinned Cheyenne Mountain’s Ivan Miranda 29 seconds into the second period.

Centennial (Mickey DeRock Region 4, third place, 173 points)

Dominick Castro (106), Cole Hernandez (145) and James Gallery all earned the regional title in their brackets.

Jacob Gonzales (113), Jarett Nakamura (160) and Nicholas Ponce (182) each finished second in their weight class.

The competition at Mead High School was the toughest of all regions and coach Gary Adamson said the Bulldogs are on the right track for next week.

“(We) just have to keep doing the things we’ve been doing,” Adamson said. “This region was by far the most balanced and toughest. We wrestled (hard) but just came up a little short.”

Central (Alvin Sampson Region 4, seventh place, 90 points)

The Wildcats earned three state berths with their performance at Jim Ranson Court.

Jimmy Gonzales (126) finished first in his bracket and defeated Florence’s Josh Thornton 11-4 in the first-second place match.

Josh Atencio (132) and Triston Turner (138) both took third in their weight class to give the Wildcats a trio of competitors heading to the Pepsi Center.

Coach Ken Pino said Gonzales, who is a sophomore, is peaking at the right time and Atencio and Turner are “fire and ice.”

“These two were freshmen when we had eight kids on the team,” Pino said. “I told them they were an important part of building this program. They believed and worked hard to get there. We had eight placers and all of these kids helped each other improve in one way or another.

“The three who made it to state will be representing the hard work of their whole team.”

Dolores Huerta, Rye (Region 2, John Mall HS: DHPH ninth, 51 points; Rye, fourth place, 86 points)

Dolores Huerta: Heavyweight Ramon Romero finished third in his bracket to secure a state berth.

Tim De La Cruz (160) capitalized on his wrestleback opportunity and finished fourth.

He defeated Del Norte’s Fischer Jones with a pin one minute into the second period.

Rye: Cole Miller (106) and Mikey Atencio (113) finished first for the Thunderbolts.

Atencio improved to 30-0 this season and won his first-place match with a 6-0 decision against John Mall’s Chris McKenna.

Riley Prichard (120) and Teddy Gomez (126) both finished fourth.

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill .