The Colorado High School Activities Association released the state playoff brackets for Class 4A boys and girls basketball Sunday.

All six Pueblo-area boys teams qualified for the tournament with Pueblo West (No. 6 seed), East (No. 14 seed) and Central (No. 15 seed) all earning first-round byes.

Centennial (No. 39 seed), Pueblo County (No. 46 seed) and South (No. 48 seed) also made the cut and will be playing in the first round Wednesday on the road.

For the girls, Pueblo West and South were selected as the No. 3 and 4 seeds, as expected, after the two have been ranked in the top-five of the CHSAAnow.com coaches/media poll for most of the season.

Pueblo County will be the only local team hosting a first-round playoff game as it was placed as the No. 23 seed. The Hornets welcome Conifer at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hornets Nest to kick off the state playoffs for Pueblo teams.

The South boys endured quite a rolle rcoaster following their loss to East on Friday night. The Colts bounced between No. 48 and No. 49 several times before finishing in the tournament field. The last team in now gets to travel to Greeley Central on Wednesday, with the winner getting No. 16 Classical Academy.

The Pueblo County boys came back to qualify after a tough non-conference slate that left them with not much hope. A 3-7 league mark was enough buzz to get the Hornets in and they will travel to play Evergreen on Wednesday. The winner will play East on Saturday.

And for the Centennial boys, surviving ups and downs would be an understatement for them. The Bulldogs reached the playoffs to take on Golden Wednesday in the Demons’ home gym. The winner plays at No. 7 Glenwood Springs.

Should the Hornets girls prevail in the first round, they will head north to take on No. 10 Green Mountain on Friday.

For the five teams with byes, the girls squads will be hosting second-round games Friday and the boys on Saturday.

The Pueblo West girls await the winner of No. 30 Standley Lake and No. 35 Coronado while South gets the winner of No. 29 Palmer Ridge versus No. 36 Palisade.

If the Colts portion of the bracket goes without upsets, they could be matched with No. 5 Evergreen in the Great 8, a rematch of the past two state championship games, both won by the Cougars.

Pueblo West could receive a challenging second-round matchup with the winner of No. 26 Sierra versus No. 37 Sand Creek coming to Jerry Kersey Gym on Saturday. Sierra handed the Cyclones one of their four losses this season.

As previously mentioned, the East boys get the winner of Pueblo County’s matchup while takes on the victor of No. 18 Skyline versus No. 47 Durango.

District pairings for all of the local 2A schools have been finalized as well.

Swallows Charter Academy’s girls team was eliminated in a play-in game for the District 6 tournament while the Spartan boys must travel to Rocky Ford at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Also in District 6, the Rye boys stayed alive in a play-in game with a 55-44 win over Swink. The T-Bolts get Fowler at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Rye girls lost only one game all year and host Crowley County at 6 p.m. today.

The semifinals, championship and third-place games for boys and girls in District 6 are all at La Junta High School on Thursday and Friday.

Finally, the Dolores Huerta boys and girls teams each have a District 8 playoff games this week.

The No. 2 seed Scorpions boys host No. 7 Miami-Yoder at 6 p.m. Tuesday while the No. 5 seeded girls hit the road to take on No. 4 Colorado Springs School at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The semifinals, championship and third-place games will be played at the Colorado Springs Auditorium Thursday through Saturday.

