With a last name like Divelbiss, choosing a profession as a swimmer was destiny.

South High School girls swim coach Susanne Divelbiss grew up in a family of swimmers, and her parents had a pool in their backyard during her upbringing in California.

The name also rolls off the tongue.

“Like dive, dive in the water,” her daughter Samantha Divelbiss said. “My younger sister used to dream about going to the Olympics and we’d talk about how that’d be such a great name for the Olympics.”

That dream nearly vanished before Susanne Divelbiss' daughters were born. She took a hiatus from competitive swimming when she was 12.

Divelbiss broke her leg skiing and couldn’t swim for six weeks.

The injury wasn’t the only reason Divelbiss stayed away from competition.

She participated in synchronized swimming but, as a 12-year-old, competitors two years her junior outdid her in the water.

“The 10-year-olds were faster than me, so I stopped,” Divelbiss said. “But when I went to ninth grade, I got back to swimming. I was still in the water and still developing my skills. When I was fresh and back at it in the water, a lot of those 10-year-olds were really burnt out.

“It helped me carry over that excitement for competition, I’ve always been very competitive. That excitement for competition stuck with me through high school.”

Divelbiss accumulated numerous accolades, including a junior college state championship and athlete of the year at Grossmont College in El Cajon, Calif.

To improve her talent, she transferred to the University of California, Berkeley, where she learned invaluable lessons.

One of the greatest occurred after her swim career when that coaching itch began to develop.

Divelbiss assisted with the Manatee Masters swim team in Northern California and chimed in with feedback though she did her best to refrain.

She attended to keep her skills sharp, but stumbled into coaching.

“The first day I swam with them I was in the water looking at people’s strokes,” Divelbiss said. “I was telling myself ‘Don’t say anything, just shut up and swim.’ The next day I couldn’t help myself in trying to help people be more efficient in the water.

“It’s very natural for me to see what needs to be fixed and communicate that to people.”

After a week of training with the group, Divelbiss received a job offered to help with coaching.

The rest is history.

She’s coached since age 18 and continues to be a strong force at South.

Divelbiss has coached the girls team for more than 10 seasons and the boys squad since 2011.

Even with the seasons going back-to-back, lack of energy was rarely an issue.

“She is very vocal and very involved and that energy comes from loving swimming,” Samantha Divelbiss said. “I went up to the state meet with her (Feb. 9) for the girls. Being able to watch people swim and people race ... it was a long day and even at the end during finals she still had all this energy. She just loves swimming. It’s easy to coach when you love swimming.

“As a swimmer, she never had an off day. She’s always on top of it.”

Susanne Divelbiss passed that passion on to her daughters also.

Alex Divelbiss, who still holds several records at South, currently is a graduate assistant coach at Wingate University in Wingate, N.C.

Samantha Divelbiss, who will coach the Centennial boys team in the spring, also caught the coaching bug.

The first season at the helm and coach a boys team is a unique situation to tackle, but this is truly a situation fitting for the phrase “mother knows best.”

“Just because I’m so new to it I want to make sure I’m doing everything right,” Samantha Divelbiss said. “I know she’s there to help me. Hopefully, she’ll be there at some of my meets, I know she’s loyal to South and those (meets) are her priority. I still have my own style and way of doing things but I definitely appreciate her help.”

She’ll have time to assist her daughter with the Bulldogs. Susanne Divelbiss will step away from the boys team this season for multiple reasons.

First is to provide an opportunity for another coach to help with the team. More vital, however, is family.

Susanne Divelbiss missed Alex’s undergrad graduation from Wingate because the elder Divelbiss attended state for the Colts’ boys team in 2017.

This year, Ale Divelbiss will graduate with a Master’s degree from the university.

Susanne Divelbiss won’t miss her chance to see her child walk across the stage again.

“That was a hard thing to do,” Susanne Divelbiss said. “I really wanted to be there for my daughter but I also needed to be there for the boys.”

Susanne Divelbiss will still help to spread her knowledge at South as well as at Centennial.

Samantha Divelbiss is happy to have that wisdom remain on deck.

“Since her background is so vast in swimming, it makes her such a great coach,” Samantha Divelbiss said. “She’s developed a strong coaching style. I think Pueblo is so lucky that she is here to coach these kids.”

