It took 15 minutes of solid, smart hockey to build momentum.

And in 10 seconds, it was all gone.

Tuesday night, as Pueblo County's co-op hockey team hosted Ralston Valley in a first-round playoff game, a masterpiece of a first period by the Hornets was shredded by 10 bad seconds, and the hangover lasted as the visiting Mustangs knocked off the Hornets 8-3 at the Pueblo Plaza Ice Arena.

The loss ends the Hornets' season at 11-8-1 and halts the six-game win streak County took into the playoffs.

Early on, it appeared that County not only had the ice advantage, but the mental advantage.

It snatched that advantage just 26 seconds into the game, Zechariah Wills-Galindo gathering a bouncing puck from behind the net, settling right at his stick outside the crease as he beat Mustang goalie Dylan Swanson to put the Hornets up 1-0.

Ralston Valley amped up the physicality after that, and got familiar with the penalty box in the process.

It came to a head eight minutes later, County's Connor Whittington getting the sour end of some extracirricular activity after a whistle, cross-checked as a scuffle ensued in front of the goal, resulting in a Ralston Valley penalty. Whittington let his feelings about that be known, needing just six seconds for he and Wills-Galindo to engineer a feed to Javin Billings, who knocked it in for the goal, giving the Hornets what seemed to be a commanding 2-0 lead.

"I thought we really had the momentum," County head coach Lee LaJeunesse said. "We could've gone up 4-0 right there and really put the game out of reach."

All that good cheer was erased, though, in the final minute of the first period.

Ralston Valley got back-to-back goals from Dylan McGee and Cainan Stevenson just ten seconds apart, and just like that, it was knotted up 2-2 at the end of the first.

County never recovered from that punch to the gut.

"They got a couple good bounces and those goals," LaJeunesse said, "and we weren't able to recoup the momentum again."

Ralston Valley added two more goals, again in close succession, four minutes into the second period to go up 4-2. After that, it was just a matter of playing keep-away from a demoralized Hornet squad that ran out of gas, not only from the game, but from a marathon season against the odds.

County entered the playoffs with just 14 players on the varsity roster, not even enough to field three lines. It was without its top four defensemen that it had to start the season.

But it still persevered to finish the season strong, LaJeunesse said.

"I'm really proud of this team," LaJeunesse said. "We had a lot of kids playing outside of their natural positions, and that leads to mistakes sometimes, and having a short bench, tonight, getting exhausted definitely had an effect."

Having to grapple with the playoff loss, LaJeunesse said it shouldn't take away the road the Hornets took to get to this point.

Languishing with a 4-6-1 record in January, the Hornets were able to rattle off seven wins in eight games to finish second place in the Summit League standings, climbing three rungs up the standings in the process.

"I thought we had a pretty phenomenal season," LaJeunesse said. "I think this team definitely overachieved."

asandstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ASandstromView