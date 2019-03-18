It took a trip to the Land of Enchantment for smiles to break out on the faces of the Colorado State University-Pueblo softball team.

After opening the season with a 1-13 record and in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, the Pack finally broke out this past weekend at Las Vegas, N.M., against New Mexico Highlands University. The ThunderWolves won three of four games in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play to get off the snide.

CSU-Pueblo won two games in a Saturday doubleheader 16-4 and 2-1 and followed that up with a 12-4 win on Sunday in the first game of another twin bill. It was on the verge of sweeping the Cowboys, clinging to a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning of the second game, before giving up two runs and dropping a 6-5 decision.

Pack coach Christie Koschke said continous hard work is finally starting to pay off.

"Honestly, we've been working real hard," Koschke said. "It seems like we've been hitting the ball hard. (The losing streak) wasn't for lack of trying, lack of effort. We have a very good team. Things are starting to fall our way."

Koschke explained what transpired this past weekend in New Mexico.

"The pitchers threw well, the defense played well and the hitters came to play," she said. "It was a complete team effort, including the bench. It was just a different atmosphere.

"We talk about the process, how you have to be invested and trusting in the process. In turn, when the players trust themselves, it leads to wins. It's as simple as that."

Two players have triggered the offense and were instrumental against the Cowboys.

Marissa Piatt is eighth in the RMAC in batting with a .434 average. She's 23 of 53 with five homers and 16 RBIs. Michaela Burpee is hitting at a .382 clip with five homers and 16 RBIS.

The team plays a nonleague doubleheader at Canyon, Texas, at 11 a.m. Wednesday against West Texas A&M before heading back into RMAC play at MSU Denver on Saturday and Sunday. The teams plays doubleheaders both days starting at noon and 11 a.m.

Baseball: Stan Sanchez's club won three of four RMAC clashes over the weekend against Regis University, thrusting themselves back into the hunt in the league chase.

The ThunderWolves are now 10-10 overall and 5-3 in the conference, in fourth place.

Colorado Mesa (20-2 overall) and Dixie State are atop the standings at 8-0 with MSU Denver third at 6-2.

"We improved our position, it's all about positioning," CSU-Pueblo coach Stan Sanchez said. "Josh Dahl gave us a great (pitching) start (in Game 2). We have two guys up front who have given us a chance to win games in Beau Brieske and Dahl. We're waiting on Brett Matthews to emerge as our No. 3 pitcher. And Nick Zappala gave us a quality start in the fourth game."

Sanchez believes his team has some pieces to be competitive.

"Our strength is in our starting pitching with Brieske and Dahl and Andrew Coverly is starting to make a lot of progress on our back side throwing the ball in the 90s with a good, power slider.

"Defense has gotten better with Jesse Holguin at short and we're starting to turn double plays. Catching has been outstanding and our outfield play has been somewhat inconsistent."

Brieske is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA, striking out an RMAC best 66 in 35 innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.

Dahl also is 3-2 with a 4.76 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 34 innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.

Coverly, the team's closer, has struck out 13 in 91/3 innings and has posted three saves.

The offense has been good a times, questionable at times.

"Our offense has been hit and miss," Sanchez said. "At times we an run produce and at times we've got stopped. We're moving around the bases better and doing some short-game stuff.

"That might be the part of our offense we may have to use in order to run produce."

Easton Adler leads the team with a .469 batting average with four stolen bases. JP Hopkins is hitting .441 with 11 RBIs.

The Pack plays a nonleague game at 3 p.m. today at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley before returning to Rawlings Field for a four-game RMAC set against Colorado Christian (6-15, 1-7). The teams play a single game at 6 p.m. Friday, a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and another single game at noon Sunday.

The weekend marks the first of four home series against quality teams in the conference.

"We're very fortunate to host Christian, Colorado Mines, Colorado Mesa and UC-Colorado Springs," Sanchez said. "It helps us to get them all at home."

RMAC BASEBALL STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colorado Mesa;8-0;20-2

Dixie St.;8-0;18-4

MSU Denver;6-2;12-7

CSU-Pueblo;5-3;10-10

Colorado Mines;4-4;13-6

UCCS;4-4;12-10

Adams State;3-5;6-16Colo.Christian;1-7;6-15

Regis;1-7;6-15

New Mexico Highlands;0-8;7-13



RMAC SOFTBALL STANDINGS

TEAM;LEAGUE;OVERALL

Colorado Mesa;13-3;20-6

Colo.Christian;7-2;14-7

Colorado Mines;10-3;11-10

Dixie State;12-4;18-5

Regis;6-3;9-6

UCCS;11-7;15-15

Black Hills;7-7;10-12 MSU Denver;7-7;11-17 New Mexico Highlands;5-8;5-12 Adams State;6-10;6-23

Fort Lewis;3-13;8-21

Chadron St.;3-13;6-20

CSU-Pueblo;3-13;4-14