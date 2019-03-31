Expectations are high for East High School’s track and field team.

That pressure isn’t necessarily coming from the outside, it’s internal.

The Eagles experienced success on the gridiron in the fall with a runners up trophy in the Class 3A title game and their first-ever wrestling state championship in the winter.

Now, the Eagles are gunning for more hardware.

“Kain (Medrano) and Luc (Andrada) are phenomenal and will put us in position to score lots of points in multiple events, but it’s going to take depth and development to win a state title,” coach Tony Valdez said. “We need as many athletes as possible to qualify for the state meet at the end of the season. We have some key returners and some high-quality athletes who are newcomers to the sport.

“I expect my staff to develop them over the next seven weeks so we can compete with the best the state has to offer.”

Medrano is the returning state champion in the shot put and discus and already left his mark in his only meet of the season.

At the Larry Pickering Centennial Invitational, Medrano threw 55 feet, 5 inches in the shot put, which secured first place and set a new meet record. The distance was nearly 10 feet further than teammate and runner up Zion Freeman, who is giving track a go in his final season at East.

Medrano also finished first in the discus with a toss of 177-04.

Medrano was well ahead of the field with his championship discus throw at state but had competition in the shot put.

“That sets my goals really high, especially coming out of last year throwing 59 and 190,” Medrano said following his first meet of the year. “Coming out for the first meet of this year and throwing 177 and 55, I feel like we can improve from there.”

His competition in the event, however, graduated, leaving him more than three feet ahead of any returning thrower.

Andrada is also well ahead of the field as he returns to defend his state crown in the 100 meter dash.

Andrada clocked in at 10.66 in the 100 to finish first in the event last season at state. At the Banana Belt Classic, Andrada ran a 10.67 and followed that with his state time at the Larry Pickering Invite.

Andrada finished as a runner up in the open 200 last season and plans to add that title to his resume before he wraps his career.

He opened the year with a time of 21.68 seconds and followed that with a record-breaking 21.93 at the Larry Pickering Invitational and hasn’t been challenged in either sprint to start the year.

“There’s nothing to be satisfied with yet,” Andrada said. “We’re just getting started. I definitely feel like I’m getting in my running form and can hit my goals by the end of the season.”

The Eagles have plenty to be confident about and that carries over to the field side as well.

Shannon Vivoda and Harlie Medrano have held down the throwing for the girls and Joviana Romero continues to excel at high jump.

Romero finished first in the high jump opener with a mark of 4-10 to take first at the event.

Vivoda and Harlie went 1-2 in the shot put at both meets while Harlie finished second two consecutive weeks in the discus.

Harlie is the top-ranked freshman in the shot and second in the discus.

Though it’s her first season, Harlie doesn’t lack confidence. Just ask her if she’s going to state this season.

“Yeah,” she said. “I want to get high up in the ranks at state and I want to podium. I know I can compete with a lot of the girls and I’m excited to see what I can do.”

As is Vivoda, who hopes they maintain their steady performances throughout the year.

“We want to stay that and keep competing and doing our best,” Vivoda said. “Hopefully we reach our goals as we move on, but we definitely want to stay at the top and keep getting better.”

Pueblo West also looks sharp to start the year as they finished third on the girls side and second on the boys side at the Colorado State University-Pueblo Early Bird meet and fourth on the girls end and third for the boys at the Larry Pickering Invitational.

Several athletes competed in events in close proximity and still performed well. That’s what coach Brandi Menegatti hoped to see from the competitors.

“That’s what I’m the most impressed with,” Menegatti said. “We can coach them up in their technique, we can coach them up in getting stronger or with their form or all of that but when you get right mentally and then you add everything else, that’s when you’re successful and they put it all together.”

They’ve also done well on the distance side and hit several personal best early in the year.

Distance coach Bobby Tillman witnessed several personal best and doesn’t believe they’re done

“Where we’re at training-wise, we’re not even on the side of being able to run fast,” Tillman said. “What we’re focusing on is being aerobically fit. I think that’s shown. But the kids work hard and take advantage.”

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.