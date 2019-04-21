Pueblo West High School’s Grace Keilbach and Sherri Wood assembled as the Cyclones’ No. 2 doubles team less than a week ago.

Somehow, they managed a spot as the only doubles team from Pueblo to secure a spot in the South Invitational girls tennis tournament finals on Saturday.

They made an impressive run, but face a seasoned Arapahoe squad, which thwarted Keilbach and Wood’s chance at victory.

The Cyclones No. 2 doubles team finished second in the tournament at City Park after their 7-5, 6-1 loss in the finals to Class 5A’s Arapahoe Brooke Tilgham and Marisa Williams.

“We worked hard to get there, none of the teams just handed it over,” Keilbach said. “We’re very excited for regionals and for state.”

Wood reflected her teammate’s remarks and added that their finish provides a boost to their confidence as the season dwindles.

“It made us realize going into regionals and state that we can play well against teams like that,” Wood said. “We can work together well and we’re excited.”

Pueblo County placed fourth overall with a team score of 96 points, the Cyclones finished tied for seventh with 85, Centennial placed 10th with 72, East placed 11th with 68 and host South placed 14th with 58 points.

Wood and Keilbach fell behind 3-0 in the first set but didn’t panic with the deficit.

As they shifted sides, Wood and Keilbach found their groove and took four consecutive games and held a 4-3 lead.

Wood’s work at the net and Keilbach’s hustle propelled the duo to the lead and helped them gather momentum.

“We won four in a row, which took a lot of grit and determination and focus and going back to the basics,” Keilbach said. “For me, I wasn’t trying to make any fancy shots, it was just getting it back to them and letting them make mistakes.”

Wood made sure to keep the emphasis on their play to assure the best results.

“We told each other they’re a great team and it’s more about focusing on our shots more than winning,” Wood said. “By focusing on our shots we started winning.”

Pueblo West coach Sam Pisciotta said they lived up to the billing of a title game.

“I thought that was a match worthy of a finals in a tournament,” Pisciotta said. “… Arapahoe really turned it on. They got every ball back and made some incredible shots. My girls were hanging in there with them, they just couldn’t close those points. But that was excellent tennis out there.”

Pisciotta also noted Wood and Keilbach’s composure on the court.

They didn’t waver if the volley continued longer than expected and proceeded with poise to finish points.

“Something I always try to teach my players is shot tolerance: how many balls in a row can you hit without panicking?” Pisciotta said. “We’re always trying to build that number up and (Saturday) they really hit an incredible number of balls without panicking or hitting it out.

“A lot of the points they lost were just great points by Arapahoe. Hanging in there during the match was important for them.”

Pisciotta said the loss of their No. 3 singles player, Elyssa Mielke, paved the way for Keilbach and Wood to become a team.

Pisciotta had to move a player to No. 3 singles for the remainder of the year, which forced him to reshuffle all but one of his doubles teams.

It birthed the Cyclones senior-junior combo, which became a formidable duo in the 16-team tournament.

Keilbach and Wood won their matches Friday 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) and 6-1, 6-0. They won their semifinals matchup 6-2, 6-1.

“We were hoping to do good, but we didn’t think we were going to make it to the finals,” Keilbach said. “It showed us we’re capable. Even though that was a hard loss, it definitely could have gone either way. We made a lot of mistakes and we just need to clean those up and come back.”

East’s Carly Rode was the sole singles player to advance to the finals for any Pueblo school at the event.

Rode, who competed at No. 1 singles, won her semifinals match 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 against Sand Creek’s Isabella Aragon.

But Rode faced off with Arapahoe’s Julia Rydel in the finals. Rydel didn’t drop a single game in the tournament and continued that trend in the finals.

Rode finished in second place after her 6-0, 6-0 loss.

The Eagles senior remained in good spirits and upbeat about the tilt.

“I wasn’t too sad about it because it’s definitely a learning experience,” Rode said. “… Playing better people makes me a better player. I have to have a few losses in order to get better. Overall, it was a good lesson. It made me focus on my shots and humbled me playing with such a good girl.”

The Colts had a solid performance in the eyes of coach Norm Vail. He was happy to see the players battle against top competition.

“Everybody benefited from this because they got better,” Vail said. “They played against better teams and, now, realize they can play now. I was happy with the way our No. 4 doubles played, our singles players showed up and did a good job.

“Our doubles teams, I’m happy for them because they played well and they all won matches and all realize, now, we can do something.”

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.