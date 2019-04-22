The chapters in the book of Cory Voss vary from most other Pueblo athletes.

That’s what makes it such an interesting read.

Voss graduated from South High School in 2014 and nearly made it to the Class 4A state championships if not for a walk-off single by Wheat Ridge in the district tournament.

For many, that’d suffice as a great ending, but Voss’ legacy had just begun.

Shortly after his prep career, the Colorado Rockies selected Voss in the 34th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Voss’ brother, Taylor Voss, said it was a bittersweet moment.

“We were anticipating he’d go higher in the draft,” he said. “So it was a nerve-wracking experience because the entire family was sitting by the phone waiting to get that call. It came two days later than we thought it would.”

Cory Voss shared his brother’s feelings about his selection in the draft.

“It was a great honor because I was a hometown kid being drafted by the hometown team," he said. "I was really grateful for the opportunity the Rockies gave me, but it was a lower draft pick and I thought I could go to college and increase my stock a little bit.”

Cory Voss headed to University of New Mexico, where he built an impressive resume. He earned All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the NCWBA. He was also named Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year with a .345 average.

Cory Voss planned to remain with the Lobos for a couple more seasons but, following the departure of his coach, his future at the school was in jeopardy.

“I wasn’t sure what it was going to be like, so I had to make a change,” he said. “You can’t transfer from DI to DI. So I picked the best JUCO in the country and created a new opportunity for myself. I went to a junior college in Texas my sophomore year, McLennan Community College, and hit .385 with 11 home runs.”

Cory Voss' journey on the collegiate carousel took him to the University of Arizona and NAIA’s Lewis-Clark State College, making it four schools in as many years.

That’s not at all how Cory Voss planned his college athletics career to occur. Neither did his family.

“Ideally, it wasn’t the journey we all pictured for him," said Taylor Voss. "We envisioned him being at one school and he could be there for his entire career, but that’s not how it worked out. But I saw it as him doing what he needed to do to chase his dreams to give himself the best opportunity to have the kind of career he wanted to have.”

Cory Voss didn’t have an iota of regret for the way his career played out. Had he stayed at UNM and everything went according to plan, he wouldn’t have a litany of memories from each stop.

He was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 37th round of the 2016 MLB Draft and played for the University of Arizona, which he called his dream school.

“Those were all things I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do if I’d taken the pro ball deal,” Cory Voss said.

It also created one of Taylor Voss' favorite memories of his brother.

In a matchup against Oregon State on March 25, 2017, Cory Voss faced Beavers’ pitcher Max Engelbrekt.

In the top of the ninth with Arizona trailing 4-3, with one gone and the count at 2-1, he blasted Engelbrekt’s fifth pitch of the game over the centerfield wall for his first career homer at the school and knotted the game at 4-4.

“That was a huge moment for the entire family,” Taylor Voss said. “At that time, Oregon State was No. 2 in the nation and Arizona was No. 5.

"That was incredible for us to see him step up in that big of a moment, on that big of a stage and really contribute and take advantage.”

Opportunities such as his home run at U of A or being drafted by the Nationals or his track record at Lewis-Clark represented more than just a moment for Cory Voss to shine: It was the tip of the iceberg for what athletes from the Steel City were capable of accomplishing.

“I take pride in being a Pueblo kid," said Cory Voss. "I’m from South, I went to Roncalli Middle School, I went to Corwin, I’m just like those guys.

“So if I’m talking to a Pueblo kid or I’m giving a hitting lesson, I tell them I accomplished all my dreams. I hit home runs at Fenway (Park) and I grew up in the same place you grew up.

“There’s no reason why you can’t be an undersized Pueblo kid and still play the game at a high level. There’s nothing stopping you.”

Cory Voss now lives in Parker, where he works as a hitting coach, catching coach and mental trainer for Bardo’s Diamond Sports under the tutelage of Mike Bard and Steve Eaton, who worked with the L.A. Dodgers.

He’s also pursuing a Master’s degree in sports and performance psychology.

Cory Voss' ideals and goals were bigger than money and playing at the pro level. He hopes to illustrate that to those who visit the facility.

“Being from Pueblo is an opportunity and, along the way, I’m trying to help these boys be better men, better husbands, better brothers, better sons,” he said. “If they’re good at baseball along the way, it’s advantageous for both of us, not just me."

