It had the makings of the best season ever in the history of the program.

The Pueblo West co-op girls lacrosse team began its season 8-2, even at that point the highest win total in program history, and getting right to the cusp of the girls lacrosse top-10 rankings.

Those hopes, though, came to a frustrating end as the Cyclones' slim playoff chances poofed away in a one-sided 23-4 loss to rival Cheyenne Mountain at Cyclones Stadium Monday night. The Cyclones fell to 8-6, their fourth straight loss.

"I think we had little mistakes on the offensive side," Pueblo West head coach Manuel Torres said. "We weren't holding the ball well and weren't setting ourselves up offensively. That just got away from us."

Cheyenne Mountain, typically a state powerhouse, entered Monday's game at 6-6 and fighting for its playoff lives, as well.

But the Indians' life-meter gained a heart early on, needing just six minutes to build a 4-0 lead on Pueblo West. The Cyclones' disadvantage was simple – Cheyenne Mountain owned Pueblo West on draws, winning 28 of 31 and established a strangehold offensively that was near impossible to overcome.

"When we talked to the girls tonight, I think they played the team, not the players," Torres said. "I think they were saying 'it's Cheyenne Mountain, they always beat us, and it will happen again,' and that effort, we didn't see that."

It all goes back to confidence, Torres said.

"I think they have all the skills," Torres said. "They can catch, throw, get the groundballs, but they just get nervous instead of bringing their best A-game and believing in themselves."

With its playoff hopes dashed, Pueblo West had to reflect upon a season that, despite the way it ended, was a positive step forward.

With one game remaining in the season, a Wednesday match with 3rd-ranked Pine Creek, Pueblo West already has its most wins in school history and its first winning season. For the third straight season, Pueblo West improved upon its win total from the previous season.

But the team lost four out of five after losing its best player, Lauren Avila, then the state's leading scorer, to a season-ending injury, the first of several late-season injuries to top players. It was a sour pill, and the team simply couldn't adjust without its proverbial Lebron James on the field.

Regardless, it was an improvement.

"It was a great year," senior Brianna Fischer said, "especially with us not doing so well the past few years. But it showed we are all working together and have progressed instead of staying stagnant."

But the future is still bright, Torres said, and 2019 will undoubtedly be regarded as a positive.

"It should've ended better, but it's something to build on, to get better for next year," Torres said. "We want to play our best Wednesday (against Pine Creek) so we have that good taste in our mouths going into the offseason."

asandstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ASandstromView