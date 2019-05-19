LAKEWOOD – East High School nearly achieved its goal of winning a championship at the Class 4A state track and field meet on Saturday.

The crowd at Jefferson County Stadium rose as Eagles senior Luc Andrada fended off three 4x100 meter relay competitors to give East a season-best time of 42.40 seconds in the event for first.

East was in fourth by less than four tenths of a second when Marvin London Jr. handed the baton to Andrada.

He then proceeded to catch three teams on the straightaway: Skyline, Canon City and Mead.

“It’s crazy because I knew we were in the best spot we could be in going into that anchor leg,” Andrada said. “I saw Marvin holding off all the kids on that curve. I just knew they set me up great.”

That victory also placed the Eagles’ boys in first place with 60 points over Niwot, which had 55. Niwot reclaimed the lead and won later in the afternoon with their first-place run in the 4x400.

Teammate Kain Medrano, who started the race for the Eagles, bolted across the field to celebrate the finish with Andrada and was joined by London Jr. and Joe Padula.

Medrano’s run to start the race put the Eagles in great position to celebrate in such fashion.

“If you get a good start, come out and catch two people on the curve how we did going into our backstretch, then you’re good,” Medrano said, “It gives second and third leg a lot of confidence seeing where we’re at.”

The Eagles, who came in seeded third, had something to prove. Padula said they were disappointed after their finish in the preliminaries of the race and wanted to make a statement in the finals.

“We had a chip on our backs coming into this one and we trusted that we could get this,” Padula said. “We wanted to be one of the best teams and we had great leadership with Luc and Kain to guide us. That’s what boosted our confidence in this final.”

London Jr. said his teammates' trust helped put him in position to get Andrada the baton with the rest of the field well in reach.

Through basketball or football, each of the runners built a stout foundation to believe in one another no matter the situation.

That provided London Jr. confidence to put on one of his best performances of the season.

“I felt like I had to step up to the plate and take a shot,” London Jr. said. “I knew in my head Luc would give us a boost of momentum coming out of the fourth leg. So I knew I had to get out quick.”

Collins places third

Just one day after running a career-best 48.74 in the prelims of the 400, South’s Treveon Collins nearly had an encore in the race.

He placed third and clocked in at 48.76 in his final high school race.

“It felt really good,” Collins said. “I was trying to get first and it’s a little disappointing getting third, but I’m happy to be up here anyway and to get to run with two of the best 400 runners out there.”

He and Harrison’s Tyrese VanHorne embraced after the race while waiting to take the podium. The pair built a relationship through their time of competing.

Collins said they congratulated one another after a “fun” season of competition.

“We’ve tried to keep each other competitive over the last few weeks (and) last few months,” Collins said. “It was good to see that we could finally race and do what we do.”

The Colts finished tied for 27th with 8 points.

Pueblo area teams

The Eagles boys had the best finish of the bunch with their 60 points, the girls finished tied for 14th with 25 points.

Pueblo West

The Cyclones’ boys managed a 14th-place finish and scored 25 points. The girls finished 36th with 5 points.

Centennial girls finished with 6 points with their total coming from field events. Xiana Vigil finished sixth overall in the triple jump with a mark of 35-08.50. She hit her mark with her second jump of prelims.

Pueblo County, Central, South girls, Centennial boys did not place at the meet.

In Class 2A, Rye’s girls placed 19th with 18 points and did not place on the boys’ side.

Including Audrey Maroney’s third place finish in the 2-mile on Thursday along with the 4x8’s fourth place finish, Maroney added 5 additional points with her fifth-place, 5:35.25 in the mile.

Notes: East’s Joe Padula won titles two of the three days at the event. This was his first season running track.

Marvin London Jr. said this meant a lot for East and dealing with the possibility of the school’s closure.

“This shows why they shouldn’t close it down,” he said. “We have people all around here who came up to Denver. Teachers using their time off to come up here to witness something great. We made our team proud, we made Pueblo proud. We made the community proud.”

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill.