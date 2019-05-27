A myriad of summer camps for youth are being offered by Colorado State University-Pueblo athletics this summer.

Each camp will be led by Pack head and assistant coaches along with their players.

MEN'S BASKETBALL: New CSU-Pueblo men's basketball coach Matt Hammer has announced the dates for the Elite Invitational Camp for boys in graduating classes 2020-2021 on June 25.

The camp runs from 12-4 p.m. at Massari Arena and the cost is $75. The camp fee also includes a free T-shirt.



The camp features the opportunity for recruiting exposure, as it is instructed by college coaches and players. The camp offers individual and group skill training and competition. The campers will get a look at the college campus environment and learn about the mentality of playing at the next level.



To register, go to www.packmensbasketballcamps.com. For more details or questions, contact Hammer at 719-549-2545 or matthew.hammer@csupueblo.edu.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: The women's program will offer three camps during the summer.

An Elite High School Camp will run June 14-16 with a cost of $100 per camper.

The Team Camp will be held June 21-23 for a cost of $450.

And a Pack-In-Training camp will be held June 15-17 with a cost of $90.

To register for the camps, go to www.gothunderwolves.com

MEN'S/WOMEN'S SOCCER: Both programs will conduct three separate camps this summer at Art & Lorraine Gonzales Stadium.

A beginner's camp for boys and girls ages 5-10 will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 17-20. Cost is $55 per camper.

The second camp is an intermediate camp from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 17-21 for boys and girls ages 6-14. Cost is $80 per camper.

The final camp is an all day boys and girls camp for ages 7-15 from July 29-Aug. 1. The four-day event provides players with high level and skills tactics instruction, introduction to futsal (indoor soccer with a weighted ball), and swimming for muscle recovery.



Cost is $160 per campers and includes lunch each day. Players may also register for $130 but does not include lunch.

Camp staff requests all players bring shinguards, soccer ball, water bottle, swim suit and indoor soccer/gym shoes.



Any interested player can fill out the registration form at www.PackCamps.com, payments will be accepted online.



For more information contact men's head coach Roy Stanley at 719-549-2793 or roy.stanley@csupueblo.edu or women's head coach Sierra Cardenas at (719) 549-2007 or sierra.cardenas@csupueblo.edu.

SOFTBALL: The softball staff will conduct a Prospect Camp for high school players on June 26 and 27 at the Rawlings Softball Complex. Check in is at 8:30 a.m. and the camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $80.

VOLLEYBALL: The Pack staff will offer four camps in July at Massari Arena.

The Team Development Camp will be held July 5-7 for high school teams. Cost is $500 per team and there will be an additional fee for players who want to stay and eat on campus.

The Elite Player Development Camp will be held July 8-10 for athletes entering eighth-12th grade this fall. Cost is $200 for commuters and $300 for overnight campers.

A Youth Development League for children entering grades 4-6 is open to teams of at least eight and will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from July 15-31. Cost is $60.

New CSU-Pueblo volleyball head coach Austin Albers will lead the camps along with assistant coach Nathan Martell. Pack volleyball players also will provide instruction.

WRESTLING: The Pack staff will conduct a couple camps over the summer starting with the 2019 Technique Camp June 10-13. Check in is at 4 p.m. June 10 with check out at 11 a.m. June 13. Cost is $285 for overnight campers (meals included) or $200 for commuter campers (meals included) or $125 for commuter campers (no meals).

The 2019 Team Camp will be held at Massari Arena. Check in is from 8-8:30 a.m. at the Massari wrestling room. The first session runs from 9-11 a.m., the second noon-2 p.m. and the third from 3-5 p.m. Cost is $600 per team.

For information on the camps, contact Pack wrestling coach Dax Charles at 719-252-8283 or email at dax.charles@csupueblo.edu



Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky