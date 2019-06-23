As competition in the wrestling world continues to grow, so too, does the talent that Pueblo reels in each summer.

Following the final day of the fifth annual POWA National Summer Duals on Saturday, POWA Black held their third-place banner with pride as they stood in a similar position last year.

POWA Black placed second in 2018 at Roncalli STEM Academy at the fourth annual tournament, but the competition added five more teams to the bunch this year.

“This was the toughest this tournament has ever been in its existence,” said Adam Urenda, coach of POWA Black. “Third is still a very good accomplishment. I wanted to bring a summer dual event to Colorado to get that kind of competition in our own back yard. It started with eight teams and now we’re up to 23.”

Teams from Texas, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico and several parts of Colorado traveled hone their skills.

California Red Wave earned the team title this season with last year’s winners, Kansas Marshalls, placing second.

Competitors on the POWA Silver and Black squads ventured from out of state to compete with the team and increase their abilities with Pueblo coaches.

Landen Shurtleff, who is from Utah, competed for POWA Black and finished the weekend 6-3 including a 4-2 decision win against Kansas Marshalls’ Connor Padgett to close the evening.

Shurtleff scored a take down late in the third period to pad his lead and secure the victory.

For Urenda, the competition and weekend aren’t about winning; it’s about wrestlers learning each time they step on the mat.

Shurtleff said he grew a lot as a wrestle over the weekend.

“Even with losing, you have to learn something from those losses,” Shurtleff said. “My first two matches I wasn’t wrestling up to my potential and did not my style. The coaches told me a bunch of different things to do and I haven’t drilled them at all.”

That’s knowledge Shurtleff could have missed if not for his time with POWA. Now, he said he knows how to implement those tips.

“In practice, I’m just going to try it all and see what fits for me,” Shurtleff said.

Learning is a focal point for Urenda with the wrestling team.

Having a mixed bag of competitors – wrestlers are grades kindergarten through eighth on the team – puts emphasis on the finer detail of the sport.

Pueblo’s own Julian Espinoza is already starting to recognize those minor details.

Espinoza, who competes at 87 pounds for POWA Black, has wrestled for nearly nine years and learned a wealth of tips and techniques from his coaches.

Most importantly, however, Espinoza understands how wrestlers navigate the age gap and grow together.

“We bond well because we all came here to wrestle,” Espinoza said. “We all know what everyone is doing here. We get along because … we know we have to build each other up and help each other. You see how others wrestle and you ask them about stuff and how it can help you in your match.

“Everyone knows different ways and different styles so that helps us build bonds and stay close.”

Urenda knows that, especially with the distance, it’s important for the kids to grow on and off the mat. Seeing them come together throughout the tournament “is great to watch.”

“The dual concept for K-8 builds camaraderie, so it’s pretty neat,” Urenda said. “We have one of the toughest duals in the Midwest so it’s nice for them to be able to bond like this. “

