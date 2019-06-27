Chieftain sports reporters Austin White and Marcus Hill reflect on two more memorable matchups from the 2018-2019 prep season for their summer Throwback Thursday column.

Austin White

In sports, we talk about dominance quite a bit and just exactly what that means or who had the most of it at a certain point.

From that perspective, Pueblo County High School’s Morgan Pantaleo has a case for one of the most dominate outings for any high school athlete in Pueblo this prep season back on Sept. 27, 2018.

The Hornets were ranked No. 4 in Class 4A while their league opponent in South was ranked No. 6 and entered scoring 9.3 runs a game.

Earlier in the season, South took down Pueblo County 7-6 by getting a majority of its hits and runs off Pantaleo.

The second time around was a different case as Pantaleo didn’t allow a single hit and put her Hornets squad into first place in the South-Central League thanks to the 1-0 victory.

Pueblo County went on to win the league and was the No. 1 overall seed for the playoffs.

With any no-hitter, you don’t want to get ahead of yourself and start projecting possible outcomes, but the fire could be seen in Pantaleo’s eyes that day wanting to avenge her previous outing.

Pantaleo, or better known by her nickname “Pudge,” was perfect through 3 2/3 innings before giving up a walk. The only other baserunners for South would come in the seventh inning on an error and fielder’s choice.

The senior dominated by pounding the inside part of the plate with fastballs and rises, forcing South to either catch up or take a seat on the bench, with the latter occurring more often than not with Pantaleo’s 11 strikeouts in the game.

After the game, an observer wouldn’t have even be able to tell Pantaleo just no-hit the No. 6 ranked team in the state as she called the no-hitter a bonus.

Probably what helped aid that feeling was the fact Makayla Keck for South pitched a great game as well with only one run scored on seven hits and eight strikeouts. Keck helped keep the game close all night and made sure Pantaleo was at her best through all seven innings.

This certainly was the highlight for Pantaleo in the 2018 season as she finished No. 1 in Class 4A in ERA at 0.95 and third in strikeouts with 183.

More importantly, the game cemented the Hornets as a true title contender and sent a message to the rest of Class 4A that these Mesa girls were the real deal.

Marcus Hill

I didn’t quite know what to expect when I walked into Heaton Middle School last December.

Following a late switch, on my end, I covered the dual between East and Alamosa high schools. I knew East had a loaded team as did Alamosa.

But the way that gym was packed with prep wrestling fans ready to watch both teams duke it out on the mat was a sight to behold.

They knew, as well as I, that it’s rare that two No. 1s face off against each other in any sport.

Witnessing such magnificent competition between the two schools is a moment I’ll never forget.

East and Alamosa held the top spots – the Eagles in 4A and the Moose in 3A – heading to their tilt and every match brought the crowd to their feet.

Both teams eventually went on to become state champs in their respective classes, so that should illustrate that there were no slouches at Heaton that Thursday night.

It was also no surprise that this dual came down to the final match of the evening.

Aaden Valdez, who was No. 2 at 138 at the time, against No. 9 Hunter Smith.

I remember Colorado State University-Pueblo wrestling coach Dax Charles attending the event and he seemed thrilled to watch every match.

Especially the finale between Valdez and Smith.

Valdez was undefeated on the mat at the time and a win against Smith would do more than keep his streak alive, it’d secure the win for East.

Valdez scored the first take down and never looked back in the match en route to a 7-3 decision victory.

He not only built his streak to 13-0 and picked up a win at 145, it gave the Eagles a 37-31 win against Alamosa.

Seeing the gym that full with so many people ready to watch a solid evening of wrestling was an incredible spectacle.

But what’s more striking is, East didn’t have much time to rest following their win. The Eagles ventured to Loveland to the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament to compete.

They finished second overall at the event and had three champions at the event – Zion Freeman (195), Dominic Robles (220) and Andy Garcia (heavyweight).

Each of those three also went on to win state titles. Pretty sure there’s some correlation there.