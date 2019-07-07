Everyone wants a piece of the Pueblo City Championship golf title and it shows.

Nick Zinanti, Wes Stonestreet and John Gorell shot 1-under-par 69 on Saturday heading to the final round of action today at Elmwood Golf Course.

As if a three-way tie atop the leaderboard isn’t enough pressure to preform, there’s little breathing room among the field.

Taylor Ross, Roy Carlson, Pete Severson and Matt Porter are at an even 70 to finish the day one stroke behind Zinanti, Stonestreet and Gorell.

Dominick Bregar, Nishant Datta, Josh Koschke and Thomas Brennan completed their round just two strokes back of the lead at 1-over-par 71.

Last year’s winner, Justin Allenback, is at 3-over-par 73.

Sean Pelc leads the Men’s First Flight with a 4-over 74 and has little breathing room in his pursuit of first place.

Ray Vigil, Zac Spinuzzi, J.J. Vallejos and David Vidana Jr. each finished one stroke back of Pelc and are at 75 heading to the final round.

The Men’s Flight also has a four-way tie with Pete Soto, Eric Dominguez, Gregg Croasdell and Jared Diaz are all knotted at 6-over-par 76 to stay in proximity of first place.

John Sostman created breathing room in the Senior’s Championship Flight and leads with a 4-under 66.

David Vecchio is three strokes back at 1-under-par 69 and Brain Woody shot an even 70 to finish third for the day.

The Senior First Flight is separated by one stroke apiece from first through third with Mike Martinez leading the pack at 76.

Frank Padilla is second and shot 77 while Ray Krasovic sits in third at 78.

Dawn Sanderson leads the Ladies Flight with at 91 while Sandra Cook is in second at 100.

The final day of golf begins today at 7 a.m. with the Ladies flight.