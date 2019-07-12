All was going as well as it could for Zion Freeman.

The former East High School wrestler was fresh off a Class 4A state championship and completed a 38-0 season at 195 pounds for the Eagles.

Then, with his first season on the horizon for Colorado State University-Pueblo, that changed in an instant.

While competing at the All State Games in June, Zion landed wrong and broke his right arm.

“During that match I had a game plan, but it was cut short when I got body locked and tossed,” Freeman said. “I instinctively stuck my arm out to catch myself hearing it snap along with feeling my fingers go numb and my arm sideways. It was a strange feeling, but the adrenaline hid the pain until I got to the hospital.”

The injury isn’t expected to keep Freeman from competing at 197 this season for the ThunderWolves.

Freeman is anxious to shake the damage from the injury and start competing for coach Dax Charles and the Pack.

After all, he’s hoping to make a name for himself as his father did with the program in the early 1990s.

Freeman’s father, Tony Freeman, competed for then-University of Southern Colorado and earned accolades that include: a three-time All American (1990-1991 NAIA, 1992 Division II), multi-time regional champ and national tournament qualifier, and member of the 1991 Hall of Fame wrestling team.

Despite those achievements, Zion feels no pressure to live up to those expectations.

“I've made my own style and have my own personality that I'm going to show,” Zion said. “So I'm not comparing myself to him."

Tony feels Zion’s abilities match his on the mat coming off their final prep season.

“So far Zion has equaled my accomplishments, I was an undefeated dominating senior in high school,” Tony said. “I believe Zion has the potential to be better than me because he got to start earlier. He's taken what I taught him and has used it to adapt his own style. I call us ‘The Odd Couple,’ we are completely different, I'm high energy, he's chill. We may take two different paths but we get to the same results.

“It feels like two different roads, I was hungry with a chip on my shoulder because I started late, to prove that my opponents weren't any better than me. Zion was given all the training and support that I didn't get with great athleticism. I look forward to seeing which route reaps the greatest rewards.”

Those aren’t just words from a proud father. Charles, who wrestled with Tony in the 90s and was a champion in 1992, sees the capabilities of Zion as well.

Charles watched Zion wrestle over the years and believes Zion can eclipse his father.

“Zion is better than Tony and that is a huge compliment for Zion,” Charles said. “Zion just needs to have the fire to win as Tony had and if that happens then the sky's the limit.”

All that’s left now is for Zion to execute once he’s back on the mat.

Charles doesn’t think that will be an issue.

“Zion will bounce back just fine,” Charles said. “Zion will fit into our system really well and show some results in two years. We will get him on our weight program and focus on school this first year.”

Tony knows there’s a positive side to the injury.

Of course, he didn’t want the injury to occur, but Tony said he tries to find the silver lining in all bad situations.

Zion’s injury is no different.

“This injury gives him a much-needed break,” Tony said. “College wrestling is a grind mentally, physically and emotionally. Getting that chance to refocus is a blessing in disguise. I know how busy he's been over his high school career. Summer wrestling before his freshman year while doing summer football, then fall football, wrestling, track, repeating that rotation only taking track off his junior year but replacing that with freestyle and Greco making the Colorado National dual team.

“Zion has pretty much done two overlapping sports throughout high school and working out at home while maintaining a 4.33 GPA.”

All it takes is clearing the mental hurdle. The injury provided Zion with more fuel coming off an unblemished record. Now, he’ll have more passion to compete when he returns.

“I feel like I will bounce back from this and be ready for the season to come,” Zion said. “I've already started doing whatever I can to exercise without hurting myself in preparation for the season."

