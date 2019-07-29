At the end of every athletic season, the mind of every coach, fan and observer naturally starts to wonder about what will happen come next season.

Seeing as Pueblo Azteca 18U baseball coach Mario Mattivi is usually out traveling with his team during the summer, not much is known about what he will have come next season.

However, Mattivi and the entire city of Pueblo will get the chance to see what’s coming next at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. today when the Azteca 17U team squares off with the 18U team in a doubleheader at Hobbs Field.

Based off records, it appears the 17U team could present a solid challenge for the older boys. The 17U team has a 27-6 record this summer while the 18U sits at 20-13 following the Stan Musial World Series.

Naturally, the game feels sort of like a younger versus older brother matchup, something neither side would like to lose.

On the coaching side, Mattivi said he can use the doubleheader sort of as a tryout, or at least a way to evaluate the talent he will be receiving in 2020.

More importantly, it gives the graduating seniors on the 18U team one final day at home to showcase themselves to the city they call home.

Speaking of playing at home, this is the fourth time the 18U team will be able to take the fields at the Runyon Sports Complex this summer.

And come next year, the Artie Escobado Memorial Tournament will have greater significance as it is set to be a qualifier for Connie Mack World Series regionals in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

As far as this season, Mattivi stated he believes this is the toughest competition his team has seen during his four years as coach and added how proud he is of the group.

