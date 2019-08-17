Making the big play doesn’t always occur on the baseball diamond.

Players often shine just as brightly off the field as they do on it.

And that’s the case for former Central High School baseball player Ben Roman.

Roman, his brother Avery Roman as well as the rest of his Wildcats teammates, etched time out of their schedules to help a former Pueblo resident and her son, who’s currently in remission from acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL).

Rosie Redmond, who lived in Pueblo until 2001 when her and her husband Steve moved to Canada, had a son a year and a half after leaving the United States.

Their son, Joseph Redmond, as well as Steve and Rosie lived a normal life until 2017.

After a visit to the doctor, Joseph was diagnosed with ALL.

“Treatment for this is typically 2 1/2 years but our son was put on a trial CAR T cell therapy,” Redmond said. “His cells were taken from him and re-engineered in a lab, which they then put back into him to fight the bad cancer cells. That was eventually approved by the FDA in August 2017 (the exact time he had the therapy).

“A month later Joe was in remission. He continues to be in remission.”

Throughout Joseph’s treatments, Rosie kept people informed on Facebook, where she also remained in contact with friends who lived in Pueblo.

“Valerie Valdez and I went to school at Pueblo East in the late 70s,” Redmond said. “Val and I connected on Facebook and then when Joe was diagnosed, we started a FB account for him too. Val became a friend on ‘Joesvillage’ to follow our journey with leukemia.”

While keeping tabs on Rosie and Joseph, Valdez informed her grandson of the situation.

“She told me about his condition with cancer and how he beat it,” Ben said. “I’ve been keeping up with Joe’s story on his Facebook group since I’ve met him. We keep in touch through Facebook.”

Rosie noted the amount of support from friends and family who kept her and her family upbeat about the situation.

“Throughout Joe's journey,” Rosie said, “many people became friends with us and it helped us as we fought the fight.”

While Joseph was fighting cancer in Canada, Ben constructed methods to help soothe the magnitude of the situation.

Though a border and more than 1,000 miles separated the families, Ben still searched for ways to assist.

During his bout with ALL, Joseph and Rosie Redmond and Ben spoke on social media on numerous occasions where they talked about life as well as sports.

That’s where Ben learned of Joseph’s passion for baseball.

“Rosie told me he likes to watch the (Toronto) Blue Jays in Canada,” Ben said. “So I figured that he would appreciate some baseball gear from Central.”

In July 2018, the Redmond family ventured back to Pueblo to visit and was surprised to learn Valdez said Ben and Avery Roman had a gift for her son.

The bunch met for lunch where everyone met face-to-face and discussed their lives. Shortly afterward, the Redmonds received gifts prepared by the Wildcats baseball team.

“He brought along a beautiful letterman jacket with the name of Joe Redmond and the letter ‘C,’” Rosie said. “It is a beautiful jacket and my son loves it.”

That wasn’t the end of the lavish gifts prepared for Rosie and Joseph.

“We got him a hat, shirt, letterman jacket and a baseball,” Ben said. “Players from the varsity team signed the hat and ball.”

Rosie, who said she was grateful for the moment, appreciated the care display the Romans and the Wildcats.

“We were all taken by surprise since Val and Benny didn't even know we were in Pueblo until the night before we were leaving,” Rosie said. “Benny also brought along a jersey from Central and a beautiful blue baseball hat with signatures from his teammates.”

The whole situation not only left her surprised, it touched her heart to know how far high school athletes were willing to go to help her son.

“These boys took time and money out of their lives to recognize our son Joseph and bring him joy by receiving a letterman jacket with his name,” Rosie Redmond said. “It amazed our family at the generous ways these young students from another country reached out to our son who has special needs and who was fighting cancer.

“Kindness and compassion don't come easy these days but this gesture reminds us that those qualities still exist.”

