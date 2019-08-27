If you believe the game day program, Preston Guerra is a tight end for the Colorado State University-Pueblo football team.

But if you watch games, you'll see the senior line up at multiple positions, from tight end to wide receiver to tailback in the WildPack formation.

So, what is Guerra's position?

"Yea, I do have a position," Guerra said. "I'd like to say I can do anything the team needs me to do. I'm a tight end.

"Last year I was a wing, flexed out, did a little bit of the Wildcat. This year, whatever they need me to do I'm going to do. But I'm a tight end."

Guerra even threw a pass last season. Although it was incomplete, he enjoys lining up all over the field.

"It's really fun. Any way I can help my team," he said. "It's fun to go and play so many different positions. Because you get more experience at those, get to experience what football is at all aspects.

"Getting to play the game for what it is and not sticking to one thing is honestly very fun."

Last season, Guerra carried the ball 18 times in the Wildcat formation, compiling 89 yards and two touchdowns. He caught only five passes for 44 yards.

Guerra understands the Pack offense is built to run the football.

The ThunderWolves led the conference in rushing at 250 yards a game. They were 11th (last) in the RMAC in passing and in the middle of the pack in overall offense.

While Guerra might like to see himself targeted in the passing game more often, he understands what the game plan calls for and follows it.

"It comes down to whatever we have to do to win is what we're going to do," he said. "If we're running the ball, that's what's we're going to do. It's kind of been ingrained in us. We have been successful running the ball. We have a really great O-line and great running backs to be able to do that.

"If that's what's working on that specific Saturday, that's what we're going to do. We have two great quarterbacks competing for the job and some great wide receivers. You never know. You might see some more passes."

While having a balanced attack may be more beneficial to the offense, Guerra accepts what is called from the sideline and in the huddle.

"To me, whatever the call is, that's what I'm going to run," Guerra said. "I don't make those decisions. It's football to me, so all of it's fun whether I'm blocking or catching the ball."

Guerra believes the offense will be far ahead of last season when a new offensive coordinator (Mike McCarty) came on board along with a half dozen new starters.

"Anytime you can build on the year before and not have to relearn our offense, you are going to be ahead of where you were," Guerra said. "Going into this year with Coach McCarty and a young O-line with some more experience, we're going to be more successful and ahead of where we were a year prior."

McCarty was complimentary of Guerra, calling him the poster child for college football.

"He may not be the best tight end, may not be the best route runner, may not be the best catcher of the football," McCarty said. "But you won't find a better person or a player who plays harder every play."

Guerra knows each opponent will take its best shot at CSU-Pueblo, a unanimous choice by the league coaches to win the RMAC again.

"Past players set a standard of excellence," he said about having the team having a target on its back. "We just have to continue to work and work as hard as we can to uphold that. Preseason rankings don't mean anything. It's all talk until we go out and prove it.

"We have to continue to get better, worry about ourselves, take it week by week. That's all we can focus on. From the time we ended back in November, the only thing we've focused on is Sept. 7 (vs. Dixie State)."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JTosk12