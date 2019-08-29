Winning your first league golf tournament by 48 strokes is probably a solid way to kick things off against your biggest rivals.

Pueblo West High School’s boys golf team did exactly that Wednesday at Walking Stick Golf Course during the Centennial Invitational.

The Cyclones posted a 27-over 315 in the South-Central League portion as a team and walked away with three golfers placing in the top six, led by freshman Noah Wagner in second place at a 2-over 74.

“That’s something we’re going to be used to seeing is mid-70s from here on out because (Wagner) hits it too well, he doesn’t make too many mistakes,” Pueblo West coach Dan Sanchez said. “His even-keel of not being too excited if he hits a good shot and if he hits a bad shot, his body language is always good. That’s a big thing for high school golf.”

Taking home the first league tourney was par for the course for Pueblo West as it had won two tournaments earlier in the year.

Scoring for the overall tournament title was a bit closer with Lamar finishing 12 strokes back in second of Pueblo West’s 16-over 232. Lamar was led by the individual winner in Jimmy Clark, who shot a 1-under 71.

But the success has already been seen and felt by the Cyclones, something Pueblo West junior Toby Salinas can attest to.

“Playing in that first tournament really showed us what we needed to improve on, what we needed to do,” Salinas said. “As a team, we’re just playing incredible and individually we are showing what we can do so it’s awesome.”

With Wagner stepping into the high school realm and already dominating at tournaments as a freshman, Salinas admitted he feels some internal competition on the team.

Having that friendly competition within the Cyclones squad is seen as a positive though as it can help keep the Cyclones competitive at league tournaments despite their early 48-stroke lead.

“Seeing what (Wagner) put up today, I’m happy as a teammate, but as an individual I’m like ‘I have to show what I can do,’” Salinas said. “It’s fun and we all drive each other to play as well as we can. We help each other with our swings.”

Looking ahead, Pueblo West would love to defend its S-CL title, but getting a team to state is a larger goal.

In fact, regionals will be hosted by the Cyclones at Desert Hawk Golf Course, giving an already stacked Pueblo West roster home-field advantage.

“I think if we could get those top three guys shooting in the 70s throughout the rest of the year, I think we have a chance,” Sanchez said on qualifying a team for state. “We have good golfers and our top guys are athletic kids, they’re not just golfers. They play other sports, they lift weights and they run.

“It’s a competitive and athletic thing and those kids kind of rise above.”

Central was 48 strokes behind the Cyclones in second place after the Wildcats turned in a 75-over 363 in the league portion.

Central’s Casey Krupka posted a 9-over 81 to finish tied for sixth, but lost out on placing and a medal due to a scorecard playoff.

Rye, a Class 2A squad, finished seventh out of the 15-team field and was only three strokes out of taking fifth.

“I was proud of them because today they could have had big numbers and they managed and maintained their scores enough to be competitive today,” Rye coach James Buford said. “To be able to come up here and compete with those big 4A schools says a lot.”

S-CL play kicks up quick with another tournament Friday at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City for the Hornet Invite. Golfers tee off at 9 a.m.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.