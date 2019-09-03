Gunnar and Jordan.

Lamphere and Kitna.

Gunnar Lamphere and Jordan Kitna have been linked at the hip during preseason camp for the Colorado State University-Pueblo football team.

Both are battling to be the starting quarterback for one of the top NCAA Division II programs in the country.

Both are sophomores.

Both have talent.

Both have intelligence.

Both can take control of a huddle.

Lamphere enters his third season in the Pack program. He played four games as a freshman before red-shirting last season.

Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, now the Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach, red-shirted at Texas Christian University before transferring to Cisco (Texas) Junior College, where he played one season.

The battle to start behind center has been fierce on the field. Off the field, the two have become good friends.

"We always support each other," Lamphere said about the quarterback room. "Since I've been here, it's been like that where the quarterbacks support each other. We support each other and want the other one to do just as good as myself or even better.

"Anyone can lead this offense. Competition makes you better every day. If we weren't competing, we wouldn't be where we are right now."

Kitna agreed that he and Lamphere are enjoying a lively competition.

"I consider Gunnar a good friend of mine. I think he feels the same about me," Kitna said. "There's not hatred or animosity between us. Whoever plays, however it goes, the team will be in good hands.

"It is difficult coming into that position. Gunnar has been a good leader on the team. Coming in and having to compete, that makes it difficult.

"Do the best you can; that's all you can do at the end of the day. I have become a leader on the team, stepped into that role. I think the team respects both of us and the team can win games no matter who is playing."

CSU-Pueblo offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike McCarty didn't flinch when asked about who has the upper hand to start CSU-Pueblo's 2019 opening game on Saturday against Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.

"We're not tipping our hand," McCarty said last week. "We're making sure of the reps in this camp environment."

McCarty has good things to say about both quarterbacks.

"Our quarterback position is probably one of the biggest improvements we've had," he said. "Gunnar has done a nice job during camp and had a good spring. He's throwing the football where he wants to.

"Jordan has done a great job, means a lot to our program."

McCarty likes the fight each has shown.

"(Kitna) and Gunnar have fought tooth and nail for that job and done a great job improving each other," McCarty said. "No matter how much coaching you do, competition seems to be the greatest motivator."

McCarty feels comfortable with either quarterback.

"I've only seen Gunnar in practice, never seen him in a game and Jordan is new to the program in the spring," McCarty said. ""There will be a little game inexperience, but I feel pretty confident with their age and maturity, they'll come through. There will be a few bumps, but overall they are very intelligent kids who know how to play."

Lamphere has a simple philosophy that goes hand in hand with the entire program.

"You have to compete every day. Do what the coaches ask of you," he said. "Do the best of your ability. Run the offense. Leading everybody and showing the coaches you know what you are doing, showing the coaches you can be a coach on the field."

Kitna feels like he packs plenty to give to the ThunderWolves.

"I think hopefully I bring some experience and knowledge to the team," he said. "I just hope I bring some enthusiasm and lighten the mood of practice. It does get into those dog days where your body hurts. Coach likes to say, 'Bring the juice.' I do bring that."

Lamphere is more of a runner, although both showed signs of tucking the ball at will during last Friday's scrimmage.

"I like to run the ball; I'm not scared to run the ball," Lamphere said. "If everything breaks down, I like to get what I can. That's one of my strengths, but it can lead to a fault, so I have to pick and choose when to run.

Both have strong leadership abilities.

"You always want to be a well-rounded quarterback," Lamphere said. "I'm pretty vocal when I get on the field. I'm not super vocal when it comes to locker room stuff.

"On the field, I see myself as a coach and help people out and lead the team, get them going."

Kitna wants to see himself and the team get better.

"As far as X's and O's, I can show I do know some things," he said. "You're never good enough; you always want to grow.

"Talent-wise, I think I can play just as well as anybody. I want to be the best, however that may be. I want to do what's best for the team"

Both quarterbacks are excited to see the offense ramping up the passing game, a point of emphasis this season.

"Having a good run game is all good, but once you get into the playoffs you have to be able to throw the ball down the field because you are playing some of the top defenses," Lamphere said. "You have to bring more to the table if you want to go deeper in the season, deeper in the playoffs."

So, what does each quarterback have to do for the Pack offense to be successful?

"I just have to do my job every play whether that's hand the ball off or being a leader on the field, getting people going," Lamphere said. "When it's that time to step up and make a big play, then make a big play."

Kitna agreed.

"The team respects both of us and both of us can win games," Kitna said.

