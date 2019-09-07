Call the Pueblo West High School football team the jack of all trades, doing a little bit of everything well in its marquee rivalry game Friday night.

The Cyclones relied on superior field position and a balanced offense to roll to a 29-3 win over Pueblo County in the 20th Pigskin Classic at Cyclones Stadium.

In a showdown that featured the return of former Pueblo West head coach Monte Pinkerton to the Cyclones Stadium sidelines, this time as the coach of the opposing Hornets, many Cyclone players saw a familiar-looking team in County - and it was a daunting sight.

Behind senior tailback Jose Handford, a Doherty High School transfer who led all rushers with 90 yards on 23 carries, the Hornets displayed a tough rushing attack that consistently chipped yards away from the Pueblo West defense.

"It's about the fight and we're not gonna back down to anybody," Pinkerton said. "People are going to have to stop our run, there's no secrets about that, and the way we ran the football (Friday), I thought our guys did pretty great."

But no matter how effective Pueblo County was offensively, it simply couldn't answer for a Pueblo West offense that repeatedly got plush field position, thanks in large part to stuffing three Pueblo County fourth-down conversions.

Pueblo West ran only 11 plays in the first half, but had two scores to show for it; quarterback Chandler Mason connecting with Dawson Menegatti and Alex Reid for passing scores that lifted the Cyclones to a 14-3 advantage at the break.

Pueblo West strung together more traditional drives in the second half, beginning the third quarter with an 11-play scoring drive that culminated in a 6-yard touchdown rush by Mason.

Overall, the Cyclones ran a balanced offensive attack, logging 121 rushing yards and 118 in the air against the Hornets, and it was a well-oiled machine that simply wouldn't stop running. Leading that was Mason, who was 9-for-12 with two touchdown passes.

"We did a good job throwing the football," Cyclone head coach Clint Buderus said. "We did a good job protecting the quarterback, only giving up one sack. We have lots of good skill kids on offense and we did a good job getting the ball to them."

