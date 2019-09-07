On a night dominated by lightning in Pueblo County, it only made sense that Rye High School football’s defense provided the loudest thunder.

The Thunderbolts forced 5 turnovers against Crowley County en route to a 20-0 shutout victory at Rye’s home stadium on Friday.

A year ago, Rye was on the wrong side of a 48-0 blowout victory by the Chargers, but added depth and a bend-don't-break mentality defense has the Thunderbolts striving for more.

“We gave up some big runs, gave up a pass, but we know that’s going to happen,” Rye coach Conner Pigg said. “We try not to give up touchdowns. If a run breaks, we have to buckle down and shut it down on the next one.”

Crowley County (1-1) had their big plays here and there, but Rye (2-0) was able to shut them down before the Chargers ever found paydirt.

Rye senior Johnny Marquez and the rest the Thunderbolts’ defensive line clogged the middle all night, forcing the Chargers to go outside.

From there, the T-Bolts defensive backfield was able to take control.

“I want to thank our freshmen and underclassman because, unlike last year, they give us looks we weren’t able to get because we were going against invisible people,” Rye junior quarterback Hayden Polk said. “We really got to see how people would play and it really prepared us for Crowley and for other teams we’ve lost to in the past.”

Offensively, Rye had the Chargers running sideline to sideline all night with its option-sweep rushing attack that was put out almost every play.

Every play, the Thunderbolts had a running back sweeping from either the left or right while also have one or two options roaming in the backfield as well.

And, of course, Polk had the option to keep it himself as the converted tight end took over the QB spot this season.

“He’s a big quarterback, but he has some skill and he can run the ball, I’m super proud of him,” Rye senior Robert Buford said. “We have good blockers and stuff outside, but what really prepared us was the freshmen helping us get looks.”

Rye stormed down the field on its first possession to find the end zone on a 6-yard scamper from Buford to go up 7-0 early.

The teams went back and forth with turnovers on downs and actual turnovers, highlighted by a tipped interception by Rye that went off the hands of the Chargers’ receiver into senior Riley Prichard’s hands.

The Thunderbolts took the ball down to the Crowley County 1-yard line before being stopped on the last play of the first half.

“(The offense) is a lot better than last year because this offense allows a lot more flexibility, a lot more options to go,” Polk said. “Defense can’t read us as easily … It’s just a very good offense. Defenses struggled to read where we are going.”

The second half was more of the same from the defense as Rye picked up a fumble on the second play of the third quarter and the offense turned it in to seven more points.

Another fumble pinned the Crowley County defense deep in its own territory and a couple turnovers on downs from both sides eventually gave way to the final touchdown of the game from Rye’s Caleb Hurne.

“We could just control the ball on defense,” Buford said on the fire power his defense brings. “We’re tired of losing and we have a lot more kids and a lot more support.

“We just want to take it to teams this year.”

Coming into the game, Rye certainly hadn’t forgotten about the beat down it suffered last year.

Turning the tables and getting the shutout in 2019 is something Rye looked for in order to get a true measure of its team, especially after getting its second consecutive shutout following a 30-0 win at Ellicott last week.

“We want to make a playoff run this year and we talked on the first day of practice that Crowley County was a big game for us,” Pigg said. “We felt like if we could beat Crowley County, that was our yard stick.

“Now the question is not ‘How good are we?’ It's ‘How far can we go?’”

Rye will be in action again at 7 p.m. Friday on the road against John Mall.

South 28, Erie 10: From the second play of the game, the Colts felt like they had their first road contest of the year in the bag.

George Longoria took the rock 80 yards on the second play from scrimmage and gave South a lead it never relinquished.

Jackson Dickerson scored once more on a pass from Jace Bellah to put South up 14-3 heading into halftime.

All night the South defense stood tough and the offense did their thing with two, fourth-quarter touchdowns from Longoria and quarterback Logan Petit to ice the game.

“Offensively and defensively, we were lights out,” South coach Ryan Goddard said. “To hold a team like that to three (before a last second touchdown to make it 10) was impressive. They played well, turned (Erie) over a few times and held their own against a top-ranked team.”

