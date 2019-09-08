In doubles tennis, it goes without saying that solid chemistry is needed to be successful.

Centennial High School’s Louie Martinez and Trevor Niccoli established that chemistry by trying to one up each other on the court.

Of course, it’s a friendly competition between the two and the gameplan worked well at the two-day Hornet Invite at City Park as the duo walked away with the title at No. 2 doubles Saturday.

“It was pretty fun because we saw a lot of teams we probably won’t see again,” Martinez said. “The competition was good and this weekend, we played really well together.”

“We’ve known each other forever, but actually playing together, we get to bully each other a little more and have some competition to see whose better, and that’s what makes it fun.”

Martinez and Niccoli started the day with a 6-3, 6-2 straight-set victory over Doherty’s duo of Cameron Weisburg and Erik Stearns.

The Bulldogs pair enjoyed that score so much, they did it twice with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Palmer Ridge to capture the No. 2 doubles title.

“(Martinez) is really good at overheads and I’m really good on hitting forehand shots,” Niccoli said about what makes him and Martinez so strong. “I’ve known him awhile, played baseball against him since I was like 10.

“It’s not fun getting hit every time on serves though. I got hit nine times this weekend (from Martinez's serves.)”

Added Centennial coach Brad Gerler: “I think they just have a lot of fun. If they miss a shot, they laugh at themselves, if they hit a good shot, they celebrate. They’re just laughing the whole time and I don’t think teams are used to kids being easy-going and enjoying the sport as much as they do.”

The relationship between Martinez and Niccoli is a portion of what the Bulldogs have created in 2019.

With seven seniors on the roster and strong connections made through other sports already, the sense of support can be felt throughout the team.

And they like each so much that after hanging around at City Park for two days, they still went out for team dinner at Panda Express after the tournament ended.

“This team is great, we’re all friends and we can actually have a team dinner after this,” Martinez said. “We all love each other. We’re probably the most bonded team here.”

Team scores weren’t kept for the tournament, but Centennial most likely would have taken third after landing six of their seven spots in the championship bracket.

Ryder Aguilar was the closest to a title in singles as the Bulldogs’ No. 2 survived a third-set tiebreaker to sneak past Rampart in the semifinals before falling 6-0, 6-3 to Doherty’s Gavin Hutter in the title match.

Doubles teams of Chazz Vigil/Bryant Jones (No. 1) and AJ Bohl/Zachary Klovas (No. 4) also reached the finals before falling short.

“I was really happy with Nate (Finegold),” Gerler said. “With No. 1 singles, it’s so hard because there are some bad teams out there that have really good No. 1 singles players so he never gets an off day.”

Seeing good results is obviously something Gerler is happy to see, but more importantly, his guys all received four matches over a two-day span.

Getting that many looks in a format similar to something the Bulldogs will experience at regionals provided an extra boost for the Bulldogs’ regional title goals.

“Just having this (tournament) has really helped us learn how to recover after that first big day and coming back to play again,” Gerler said. “At regionals, sometimes you lose the final and have to come out and play a match to go to state.

“These tournaments are really good since just because you lost a match doesn’t mean you can go mope and pout in the tent, you have to come out here and keep playing.”

Pueblo West and Pueblo County also had solid performances on the final day of the Hornet Invite.

Joshua Nezvensky, Pueblo County, survived a tough first match in the 1-1 bracket by escaping 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-5 over Rampart.

The Hornets’ senior used that momentum and cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Liberty to secure fifth place, the highest finish for a Pueblo County player.

For the Cyclones, the No. 3 doubles duo of Michael Amella and Nate Kleven came up short of a title in No. 3 doubles.

They outlasted a duo from Liberty in the semifinals 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 before Palmer Ridge bested them for the title, 6-1, 6-2.

