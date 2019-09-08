CSU-PUEBLO BRIEFS

ThunderWolves women

XC team wins, men third

CANYON, Texas – The Colorado State University-Pueblo women's cross country team 2019 with a victory at the Buffalo Stampede on Friday, The men's squad was third in their race.

The women secured their first team win since 2016 with 58 points and a time of 1:20:16.60 in the 4K race.

Two, top-three finishes and three, top-10 placers guided the Pack. Juniors Nicole Bouma and Hailey Streff finished second and third, respectfully. Bouma crossed at 15 minutes, 0.3 seconds. Streff finished with a time of 15:04.4.

Sophomore Yasmine Hernandez clocked a time of 15:59.2 to place eighth and grab a top-10 finish.

Scoring in the fourth spot was sophomore Kayana Casias at 16:45.9 for 17th. Ashley Polk finished 29th with a mark of 17:26.8.

On the men's side, senior Dylan Day led the Pack with a time of 19:35.6 for fifth place in the 6K race.

In his first collegiate race, Matthew Roberds ran to 16th with a time of 20:26.0 and Ben Highfill finished 17th at 20:27.7.

The ThunderWolves run at the Colorado College Invitational on Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Pack women's soccer

team gets shutout

The Colorado State University-Pueblo women's soccer team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, powering past Lubbock Christian University 1-0 at Art & Lorraine Gonzales Stadium.

Jordin Schaller netted her first collegiate goal in the 11th minute after receiving the ball off a corner kick taken by Kristin Guin.

At halftime, CSU-Pueblo led 6-4 in shots and the visiting team held a 2-1 advantage on corner kicks.

In the final period, the Pack's smothering defense along with the dominant play at midfield, did not surrender a shot attempt by LCU.

Pack goalkeeper Rylie Martin faced four shots and made one save in full minutes at goal.

CSU-Pueblo (1-1) goes on the road for the first time this season to conclude nonconference play at Fort Hays State on Friday and will wrap the weekend Sunday against Washburn University. Both matches will be played at FHSU Soccer Stadium.

Volleyball team opens

season with 4 losses

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Colorado State University-Pueblo volleyball team started its season by dropping four consecutive matches on Friday and Saturday at the Holiday Inn and Comfort Suites Southern Invitational at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.

On Friday, the Pack dropped a pair of matches 3-1 to Cameron University and Missouri Southern State University. The T-Wolves fell to Cameron, 21-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23. The host Lions bested CSU-Pueblo, 25-22, 20-25, 21-25, 23-25.

Saturday, the ThunderWolves lost to Southwest Oklahoma State (1-2) 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 and lost to Wayne State (4-0) 25-16, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19.

CSU-Pueblo resumes nonconference play Friday and Saturday when it travels to Durant, Oklahoma to participate in the Southwest Oklahoma State Tournament.