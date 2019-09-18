Have a look at the South-Central League boys soccer standings.

Go on, take a peep.

Yeah, that’s East High School’s team leading the pack.

It’s baffling, like trying to figure out if the ‘s’ or ‘c’ is silent in the word scent.

But the aroma of success is what coach Tyler Torres expected his team to cook up.

“I definitely don’t want to sound cocky but I did expect this (start),” Torres said. “Our schedule from last year is almost completely identical and I don’t know how many of those games last year were 1-, 2-goal games. In a lot of them, unfortunately, we ended up in that L column. Looking at those games and looking at the tape, we knew those were winnable games. … This year we’ve taken that step forward.”

East is 7-1 as South-Central League play looms and the Eagles need one more victory to secure their best mark of the decade.

If East wins four more games, it would be its best finish since 2009 when the Eagles went 10-6-1 and clinched a playoff berth. That was also Torres’ freshman year at East.

Not too shabby considering the Eagles finished 4-9-2 last year. Torres said their loss to Northfield was a wake-up call that has spearheaded the Eagles’ run.

“We came in a little cocky,” Torres said. “After that game we talked about how they’re one of the top teams in 4A and that’s the level we need to be at if we want to be at the top as well. Everyone took it personally and we had a good talk after that game.

“Ever since then, I feel like we’ve gotten better every single game.”

Much of the improvement comes from the play of goalkeeper Seth Rubio and striker David Perez-Rubio, no relation.

Perez-Rubio, who transferred from Spain, leads the state in all classifications with 42 points and 19 goals.

Perez-Rubio’s 42 points are 10 more than Atlas Prep’s Lamario Nisbeth’s 32 and Perez-Rubio’s 19 goals are five more than Nisbeth.

Much of Perez-Rubio’s output came in the Eagles’ previous two matches.

Against Harrison on Sept. 11 — a 5-0 victory — he became East’s first player to score five goals in a game since Spencer Kristensen did so in 2016 against Central.

Perez-Rubio followed that with a six-goal performance against Sierra on Tuesday to help lead a comeback — the Eagles trailed the Stallions 2-1 at halftime — and boosted East to a 7-2 victory and 7-1 record.

No East player had scored six goals in a game since Kristensen did so twice in 2016; once against Central and again against Sierra.

The Eagles’ senior missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury but Torres said he’ll be good for their next game. Torres also added the importance of Perez-Rubio’s play to the Eagles’ success.

“Obviously, he gets all the stardom because he’s the one finishing those goals,” Torres said. “But you come to the games and look at it, we’re making good plays. The defense plays solid, our midfielders find him and make runs. He’s an extremely talented player.

“… He’s completely skilled and he’s better than some of our coaches out here. The skill he brings to this team brings up everyone around him.”

It’s not just a barrage of goals from East and Perez-Rubio, the Eagles continue to shut down their opposition.

Rubio and the backline have allowed 14 goals in eight games. Half of those came against Northfield in the Eagles’ opener.

Rubio also is second in Class 4A and third in the state with 93 saves in 640 minutes in the net.

Prior to their tilt with Sierra, the Eagles had three consecutive shutout victories.

“Our communication has been good and that’s very important,” Rubio said. “It’s one of the main things we need to be in this position and I couldn’t be here without them.”

Rubio said they’re missing one key player, Noah Larson, but they’re working around his absence.

“We’re learning to develop other plays with him missing,” Rubio said. “Communication is good and we’re doing a good job of picking up without him.”

The Eagles open S-CL play at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Pueblo County. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 3-0 on Sept. 14.

East expects its hot streak to continue.

“One of our goals is to finish at the top of the S-CL because this team wants to be a part of the playoffs,” Torres said. “We know our guaranteed way in is to finish at the top of our league. …We look at the rankings and know our combined opponent’s winning percentage is a .3(25). We know we haven’t played anyone spectacular and that’s why these games mean more to us.

“We look at the rankings and we’re not getting a ton of respect, and we shouldn’t. But that’s where we’re going to earn our respect; beating the Wests, beating the Centennials and finishing at the top of our league.”

