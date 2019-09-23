This is the second in a series of articles of Pueblo athletes who have opted to stay home and continue their academic and athletic careers at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

It's easy to find Sarah Megilligan on the tennis courts.

She's the one wearing weird, long socks, not necessarily pairs that match.

The former Pueblo West High School standout is closing out a four-year career at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Megilligan chose CSU-Pueblo for financial reasons.

"I actually got a few scholarships to go to CSU-Pueblo," Megilligan said. "I got the Distinguished scholarship and a tennis scholarship.

"I wanted to be close to my family. I wanted them to see my matches. My dad loves to support me. Family reasons."

Megilligan, who went to the state tournament all four years at Pueblo West, first as a doubles player and then No. 2 singles, was an all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honorable mention selection in No. 3 doubles as a sophomore.

A mass communication student, Megilligan received an honor this past summer when she traveled to Washington, D.C. for an internship.

"I went to Washington, D.C., for a big internship," she said. "There were four of us from the honors program. I worked at the Smithsonian Institution as a web designer.

"I want to work in film-making, web design, advertising or public relations. All of it is fascinating."

Megilligan will graduate in the spring.

"I kind of pushed myself through the four years of college," she said. "I want to take a break and work part-time and live with my family. After a few months I'll see how that goes. I'd like to travel a little bit and I might go get my master's or go into a full-time position."

Megilligan recommends CSU-Pueblo for education and athletics to any Pueblo athlete thinking about attending CSU-Pueblo.

"I think it's a great school as far as professors and if you want to get a quality education," she said. "As far as tennis, it's easy, simple, you can be close to your family, be on the team and play your heart out for four years."

Megilligan also believes it's an opportunity to expand her horizons.

"You get to play such a variety of people from all over the world, get to meet a lot of people," she said. "It's fun."

As for wearing strange socks on the court during her matches, Megilligan said: "I like to wear long socks to matches, it's kind of a superstition. Also, I like to be different. Sometimes, I wear mismatch ones but they are always long. It started my sophomore year and it's become my signature."

