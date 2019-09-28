Kickoff on Saturday afternoon at Dutch Clark Stadium felt like the true first day of fall with the temperature hanging around 60 degrees.

As the game between Central and Harrison high schools rolled on, the heat started to come back, but the Wildcats offense stayed chilly.

Central's offense produced only 114 total yards as Harrison handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season in a 14-7 final.

“This is why you play football,” Central coach Kris Cotterman said. “You don’t play football to win by 56, you play football when its 7-0 in the fourth quarter and be tough.

“We weren’t (Saturday), but we’re going to learn from it. We have a good football team, we just have to correct our errors.”

From the start, Central’s offense looked to be in a funk as Martin lost a fumble on the third play of the game.

The Panthers then marched 36 yards for a score from running back Romeo Wells, who finished the game with 90 yards on 27 carries and the lone TD.

“This game is definitely a wake-up call for us,” Martin said. “Not every team is like those first three teams we had and the rest of the season is going to be tough so we have to go to work.”

Despite numerous three-and-outs and another lost fumble, the Wildcats’ defense stood tough by coming up with two interceptions in the first half, including a pick in their own end zone by Christian Romero in the second quarter.

However, one last interception by Harrison on Central’s 36-yard line was the straw that broke the Wildcats’ back late in the fourth.

Panthers QB Jaseim Mitchell connected on a 31-yard touchdown to Kahli Dotison a few plays later that put Harrison up 14-0 with only 2:18 left in the game.

“Outstanding, but offensively we left them out on the field,” Cotterman said of his defense. “We had too many turnovers, we were flat and couldn’t run the ball.”

Central's offense didn’t die though as it marched 55 yards for its lone score of the game on a 10-yard pass from Martin to Ryley Roth.

The comeback looked real for a few moments as well after the Wildcats appeared to recover the onside kick with 21 seconds left in the game.

However, Central was called for illegal touching and the ball was rewarded to Harrison who went into victory formation.

“We just need to be more prepared,” Martin said on the offense. “More ready to play for four quarters.”

Central senior Austin Allenback controlled the defense well at his linebacker position as he picked up two sacks, including one on fourth down deep in Central’s territory to keep the Panthers off the board once more.

Siaha Saenz came up with an interception in the second quarter as well, giving Central two turnovers on the day.

“Austin Allenback played well for us all game,” Martin said. “All together as a team it just didn’t come together.”

The Wildcats were looking to go 4-0 for the first time since 2009 when they went 10-0 in the regular season and made it to the Class 3A semifinals.

Now Central’s focus shifts to Sand Creek next week on the road where they hope to get back in the win column and potentially enter league with the best or tied for best record.

“Harrison’s defense played well, but I think there was a lack of effort on our part, I just think we didn’t have it (Saturday),” Cotterman said. “We have to learn from this. This was a piece of humble pie and we have to get better.”

