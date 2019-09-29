Gunnar Lamphere may have rescued the Colorado State University-Pueblo football season.

Faced with a "must-win" situation in the big picture of qualifying for the NCAA Division II playoffs, Lamphere and the ThunderWolves' defense rose to the occasion.

They knocked off 11th-ranked Texas A&M Commerce 24-17 on Saturday night at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl.

In doing so, the Pack avoided a rare two-game losing streak and bounced back from a 34-14 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference loss at home to now No. 13 Colorado School of Mines. It was the first conference loss at home in a decade.

Lamphere, the starter at quarterback to open the season, has been injured for three weeks and was relegated to backing up Jordan Kitna. When Kitna was injured on the game's second series Saturday, Lamphere was called upon.

And the defense was spectacular, providing a goal-line stand in the waning moments to help preserve the win.

CSU-Pueblo improved to 3-1 overall and is 2-1 in the RMAC. TAMUC is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Lone Star Conference.

"It looked the first quarter like we were going backwards," CSU-Pueblo coach John Wristen said. "We just kept staying with it, staying patient. We kept poking and found a way.

"These kids are champions and they rose. Everybody had us down in the four count and we weren't going to stay on the canvas. This is a great program victory for our guys and I'm very proud of everybody that was involved."

Lamphere and his counterpart, TAMUC quarterback Miklo Smalls, put on a show.

Lamphere threw for 191 yards and one touchdown and had some big runs, including a 2-yard TD that opened the Pack scoring. Smalls threw for 248 yards.

"I started off a little rusty at the beginning, missed a couple throws," Lamphere said. "Me and Jordan stay ready. We back each other up and we celebrate on the sideline with each other. We stay ready.

"Backs against the wall. Had to win in our region."

The game-winning drive came with the game tied at 17 late in the third quarter; the defense made a play, giving the ball back to the offense.

Following an interception by Tevin Donnell in the red zone, Lamphere and the Pack went to work.

The offense went 79 yards on 12 plays with Lamphere finding Nick Williams on the left side of the end zone for the touchdown from 15 yards out.

That gave the ThunderWolves their first lead. And it held up.

Lamphere completed four passes for 58 yards during the crucial march.

The defense then rose up, sacking Smalls twice on the ensuing possession and forcing a punt.

And they were called upon again late in the fourth quarter when Smalls led the Lions into the red zone and all the way inside the 5. But they survived and now advance.

"These kids just found a way to survive," Wristen said. "Now we get to survive and advance. Our backs are against the wall again and we just need to keep doing the things we need to."

An 11-play, 74-yard drive gave the Lions a 17-10 lead midway through the third quarter. The Pack nearly made a tremendous goal-line stand, but Antonio Lealliee's 1-yard burst was ruled a touchdown after some discussion by the officials. The big play was a 35-yard connection from Smalls on a third-and-12 from the Pack 36.

Once again, the ThunderWolves responded to knot the game at 17. Austin Micci capped an eight-play, 68-yard sortie with a 1-yard run. Lamphere connected with Nick Williams on a 39-yard bomb and also scrambled for 14 yards to set up the score.

Isaiah Diggs electrified the crowd with a 74-yard punt return to an apparent score late in the third quarter, but it was called back for a block in the back.

In a battle of field position in the first quarter, the Lions struck first, driving to the Pack 24 before settling for a 44-yard field goal form Jake Viquez.

Early in the second quarter, the complexion of the game changed when Diggs tried to return a punt, muffed it, picked it up, was hit and fumbled into the end zone and Mark Westbrook recovered for TAMUC. Viquez booted the extra point, making it a 10-0 lead.

The Pack finally lit up the scoreboard following a tremendous punt from Justin Dwinell.

His 61-yarder bounced out at the 1-yard line and pinned the Lions back. CSU-Pueblo's defense stiffened and forced a punt, giving the Pack possession at the TAMUC 43.

Eight plays later, Lamphere bulled in from 2 yards out and Mitchell Carter's PAT made it 10-7. A 28-yard run by D.J. Penick was instrumental in the drive.

The Pack received a gift that enabled it to tie the game at the end of the second quarter.

Basically running out the clock, Lamphere completed a 23-yard pass to Austin Micci on what appeared to be the final play of the half. But a roughing the passer penalty on TAMUC extended the quarter, giving Carter an opportunity to boot a 33-yard field goal to end the half.

"That might have been the biggest play you never see," Wristen said. "We called time out with 4 seconds left in the half. We got a roughing the passer and got some momentum coming out of that."

NOTES: The Pack avoided losing two times in a row. The last time came at the outset of the 2016 season when it dropped the first and second games.



INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—TAMUC:Lealilee 17-35, Smalls 11-14, Hale 2-3, Ramsey 1-2; CSU-Pueblo: Penick 13-47, Micci 10-29, Williams 1-1, Kitna 2 (minus) 20, Lamphere 8-(minus)-38.

PASSING—TAMUC: Smalls 23-23-1, 248 yards; Palacios 1-1-0, 10; CSU-Pueblo: Lamphere 14-25-0, 191 yards, Kitna 1-3-0, 28.

RECEIVING—TAMUC: Stoke 7-71, Cooper 4-71, Palacios 4-41, Guice 2-23, Lealilee 2-19, Bridges 2-16, Smith 2-10, Shillow 1-7. CSU-Pueblo:Williams 5-91, Johnson 3-27, Micci 2-21, Fine 2-21, Penick 1-28, Diggs 1-23, Albertini 1-7 .