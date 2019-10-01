The next-man-up strategy for the Colorado State University-Pueblo football team was on display Saturday.

A red-shirt freshman, rarely used through the first three games, was one of the heroes.

There were many extraordinary performances when the Pack upended Texas A&M Commerce 24-17 at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl.

Cory McLellan was one of the main cogs for the' defense.

Stepping in for injured starter Jamaal Sears at safety, the 6-foot-2, 187-pounder was impressive.

In a word, McLellan was all over the field. No. 41 seemingly was in on every big play.

He had six solo tackles, three assists, one pass broken up.

The break up came on the final series of the game with TAMUC in the Red Zone when McLellan swatted away a pass.

So, who is this player?

He hails from Monument and Palmer Ridge High School. He's been in the Pack program for two seasons.

He was a two-way starter for the Bears. As a wide receiver, he hauled in 57 passes for 869 yards and 11 TDs his senior season.

On defense, he recorded 87 tackles, 47 solo, with five interceptions.

Those numbers were good enough for him to be named all-conference and all-state in addition to East Metro League defensive most valuable player honors.

A construction management major at CSU-Pueblo, McLellan was a destructive force on Saturday as the Pack saved their season to live another week, keeping their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and NCAA Division II postseason hopes alive.

He explained how he excelled in his first start.

"Our coaching staffs do a great job putting us all in a good position whether you are starting or a backup," McLellan said. "They give you your reps and get you prepared mentally and physically so that when it's our time you can go out there."

McLellan wasn't the only defensive player to excel.

The secondary was busy making plays as West Texas A&M Commerce quarterback Miklo Smalls flung the ball all over the field.

Tevin Donnell, filling in at the other safety after moving from his cornerback spot, had seven total tackles and a huge late third quarter interception that stopped a Lions' drive and set up the Pack's game-winning march. He also had two kickoff returns for 52 yards.

And cornerback Emery Taylor added seven tackles.

McLellan went on to give credit to his coaches: "Coach Leo (defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Donnell Leometti) trusted me, told me I'm the next guy up. The guys did a great job of helping me. I just went out there and played with no fear. We play like the scoreboard says 0-0. We don't pay attention to that stuff, we just play our game."

McLellan did just that, becoming one of the latest players to rise up and contribute to the Pack Way.

